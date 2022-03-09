WITH yesterday’s International Women’s Day celebrating the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women across the globe, we’ve put together our 100 Amazing Women of Gwent.

We are shining a light on 20 of the selection every day this week, with our celebrations culminating in an informal networking lunch in Newport on Friday.

South Wales Argus editor Gavin Thompson will host the event, which is being held at the University of South Wales Newport City Campus.

Sponsored by Newport City Council and the University of South Wales, the event will hear from Cllr Jane Mudd, leader of Newport Council, and the university’s Donna Whitehead.

Today’s 20 includes successful businesswomen, charity founders, a survivor of domestic violence and major player in local government.

Samantha Sully

A dedicated servant to grassroots football who manages the finances of her club and provides ideas and feedback towards its growth.

She was one of the original founders of the club last year and coordinates many of the club events, while she also runs her own business from home.

Androulla Webb

The Usk-based managing director of Icon Creative Design, a multi-service design agency she launched in 1998.

The agency has championed creative talent in South Wales for more than 20 years and worked with international, national and local clients including Swansea University, Ballet Cymru, Sony, King's College London and Newcastle University.

Eleanor Roberts

The well-being manager at Torfaen Leisure Trust is an inspirational leader and an advocate for girls in sport.

She plays netball for Celtic Dragons and Wales and is always striving to ensure there is equality in sport.

Clare Johnson

Passionate about cyber security and a great role model for females looking to go into the industry, she is also the founder of the Women in Cyber Cluster meetings.

Rachel Williams

Has shown amazing courage after surviving the most horrific domestic violence, which culminated in her being shot at a hair salon in 2011, and subsequent death of her teenage son.

Ms Williams, from Newport, is the founder of SUTDA (Stand Up to Domestic Abuse), is a patron for WCID – What Can I Do and is an ambassador for Locality Solutions.

Sabrina Cresswell

Started Tasty Not Wasty, a food waste scheme, in Torfaen during lockdown, and she distributes this food to local food banks, while also organising events throughout the year for local children and the elderly.

Christmas Eve food parcels get distributed to people that need them and on Christmas Day she cooks in the local church for people on their own.

Samantha Jones

Her passion for young people of all walks of life to experience theatre and art is phenomenal.

She is the new community director at The Other Room Theatre, just after her directing and teaching stint at Merthyr College.

Newport-born, she also performs with The Brotherhood function band.

Alexandria Riley

An actress with a growing list of credits to her name, including The Pembrokeshire Murders, where she plays DI Ella Richards opposite Hollywood star Luke Evans, The Tuckers and Torchwood.

The Newport-born star previously studied at the University of South Wales and the Royal Welsh College of Music and Drama.

Danielle Webb

Born with dwarfism, Ms Webb is preparing educational seminars and events for people in Newport.

She is hoping to make the city a friendlier place for people who are a bit different, and she is already a mentor at university, working closely with GExpressions and Urban Circle.

Ingrid Wilson

Well-known in Newport as she helps run Community House, the venue that hosts a range of activities for faith groups, social and cultural groups, children and young people, elderly groups and educational groups.

She’s a part of the Coffee and Laughs group and does amazing work supporting locals in need.

She also volunteers at schools and collects funds for good causes.

Loren Henry

Through two youth work degrees, and more than 20 years of volunteering, she has changed the lives of so many, providing opportunities for young people, some who would otherwise be at risk of homelessness or offending.

Now the CEO and managing director of two organisations in Newport, Urban Circle and GExpressions, supporting hundreds of young people to achieve their full potential through creative methods.

Has also provided opportunities for education, conversation and solidarity, especially for those within the BAME community.

Debbie Johnsey

A star of British equestrian in the 1970s, the Newport-born rider competed in the show jumping at the 1976 Olympics in Montreal.

Hoping to emulate Welsh greats such as Richard Meade and David Broome by becoming an Olympic medallist, she finished fourth in the individual show jumping.

Jasmine Ali

Ms Ali is a Newport fashion blogger who posts outfit inspiration pictures and videos on Instagram and Tik Tok, and frequently collaborates with brands such as BooHoo, Misguided and Jack Wills.

She has also created free influencer guides to help others build their social media presence and how to potentially work with their dream brands.

The young fashionista has just launched her own clothing label, Manifest.

Juls Benson

From supporting youngsters as an English teacher at Nash College, she became passionate about creating a theatre company that brought real stories to life.

Reality Theatre put the spotlight on the challenges and struggles that people face and the effect of social injustices.

She is also at the helm of the well-being charity Inside-Out Cymru and has written, produced and directed many short films.

Charlotte Harris

The teenager from Ystrad Mynach is flying high in the world of ice hockey after originally playing inline hockey as a youngster.

A student at the Ontario Hockey Academy, she made her senior Great Britain debut last year in the qualifiers for the Beijing Winter Olympics.

Emily Grimes

Ms Grimes has been the deputy manager of Friars Walk Shopping Centre in Newport for nearly five years.

Supporting the centre’s director with the preparation of the service charge budget and year-end audit and management of health and safety are just a few of her duties.

Nicky Marsh

Based at Aneurin Bevan University Health Board as a ward manager, the respiratory nurse had been nursing for more than two decades before deciding to take on the three-year masters course.

During the second year of her studies, Covid-19 hit, leaving Ms Marsh and her colleagues facing unprecedented challenges at the Royal Gwent Hospital.

Angharad Collins

The chief executive of Torfaen Leisure Trust. In difficult times for the trust with the pandemic, Ms Collins has ensured they have played a key part in the fight against Covid, including hosting a mass vaccination centre where she helped.

She is also determined to help expand access to sport and physical activity as a way of improving health and well-being.

Rosie Eccles

Another Gwent woman flying the flag for Wales in the boxing ring, the Caerleon product has European and Commonwealth silver medals to her name.

Back in October, Ms Eccles picked up a gold at a tournament in Bulgaria and will go into this year’s Commonwealth Games in Birmingham determined to go one step further than in 2018.

Sue Malson

Set-up TRAC2 (The Really Amazing Charity) more than 10 years ago and has worked tirelessly after identifying a need to address the rising poverty levels that were an ever-increasing issue throughout Torfaen.