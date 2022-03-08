POLICE have appealed for information following a burglary in which jewellery and cash were stolen from a house in Caerleon.

A diamond and sapphire ring, Clogau gold rings, a diamond necklace, a pair of diamond earrings and a quantity of cash were taken from an address on The Hawthorns in Caerleon between Friday, January 28, and Sunday, January 30.

Gwent Police has said enquiries are ongoing and anyone with information, including CCTV or dashcam footage, can call 101 or send the force a direct message on social media, quoting log reference 2200033647.