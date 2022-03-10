NEWPORT, and the wider Gwent area is home to a number of housing developments at this time.

While the region – and the city of Newport in particular, might be home to long term empty houses, these can be difficult to fill.

In the meantime, plenty of brownfield sites are being eyed up, with the view of turning these into residential housing developments.

Locally, a number of these developments are underway.

Many of these are located on former industrial sites – such as the Llanwern Steelworks, and the Whiteheads factory.

For many of these sites, news of the housing plans are often announced, the hoardings go up, and it is largely forgotten about until the houses are fully built and brought to market.

But below, you can find out just how work is progressing at four sites in Newport, Monmouthshire, and Caerphilly.

How work is progressing on these Lovell projects in Newport and South Wales

Royal Victoria Court – Newport

It may have been named Royal Victoria Court by Lovell, but locals will know this as the Whiteheads steelworks redevelopment.

A stone’s throw away from The Royal Gwent hospital, the former industrial site stood empty after being razed – following the end of its days as a working plant.

Work is now underway at the former Whitehead's site

Soon though, it will be home to 528 open market properties, affordable housing, and shared ownership homes – in partnership with Tirion Homes, Melin Homes and Welsh Government.

Work is well underway at the £85 million development, with the show homes set to open this summer.

Beyond that, the first homes are expected to be complete in autumn 2022.

Locke Gardens – Newport

An offshoot of the Glan Llyn development, Locke Gardens is another housing project on the site of the Llanwern Steelworks.

A £105 million development, it is delivering 500 new homes, and it also underway at this time.

Existing houses built at the Llanwern Steelworks site

Contracts for this one were completed in August 2021, which paved the way for the work to start.

Of the homes, they will consist of 285 open market homes, and 215 designated affordable housing properties.

The show homes and first completed houses are expected in autumn 2022.

Chartist Garden Village – Caerphilly County Borough

With a name like Chartist Garden Village, you’d perhaps be forgiven for thinking that this one might be located in or near to Newport.

Slightly further afield, it can be found at the Caerphilly village of Pontllanfraith.

How the site will look, once finished (Credit: Lovell)

Work started here just last month (February 2022), and will consist of 123 homes.

Of these, 40 will be available on the open market, while 83 are a mixture of affordable housing and shared ownership property.

Crick Road – Portskewett

In a partnership between Lovell, Monmouthshire County Council, Melin Homes and Candleston Homes, work here started in February 2022.

CGI's of the latest Lovell scheme in Gwent

Once finished, there will be 201 open market homes, and 68 affordable homes.

As part of this development, Lovell has been awarded a contract by Monmouthshire County Council to build and deliver a 32-bedroom care home.