A CANNABIS dealer jailed after chalking up his third trafficking conviction made just £3,000 selling drugs.
Liam Laidlaw, 27, from Newport, was locked up for 20 months last October for managing a “lucrative drugs line with a number of runners”.
The defendant was back before a judge to face a proceeds of crime hearing at Cardiff Crown Court.
Andrew Kendall, prosecuting, said Laidlaw benefitted by £3,707.47 from dealing cannabis following his latest conviction.
He has £1,135 in available assets which must be handed over to the authorities within 28 days or he faces 14 more days in jail.
Laidlaw’s partner in crime and co-defendant, James Powell, 29, also from Newport, was handed a community order last autumn.
Mr Kendall said he profited by £3,544.28 and has £373.24 which can be seized by police.
Powell has 28 days to transfer those assets or face 14 days in jail.
Laidlaw, of Hatherleigh, pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of cannabis.
Powell, of Carisbrooke Road, Newport, admitted possession of the class B drug with intent to supply.
He was sentenced to an 18-month community order, ordered to carry out 75 hours of unpaid work and complete 12 sessions of a rehabilitation activity requirement.
