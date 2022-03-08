Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is set to give a “historic address” to MPs on Tuesday.

President Zelensky will read a statement via video link to the House of Commons.

Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle granted the request for the Ukrainian president to speak at 5pm on Putin's invasion of his country.

Sir Hoyle said: “Every parliamentarian wants to hear directly from the president, who will be speaking to us live from Ukraine, so this is an important opportunity for the House.

“Thanks again to our incredible staff for working at pace to make this historic address possible.”

MPs will watch the historic speech from screens installed overnight which are located above either side of the chamber, House of Commons officials confirmed.

There will be more than 500 headsets available so that MPs can hear the simultaneous translation.

What will President Zelensky say in his address?





President Zelensky is expected to use his speech to repeat calls for a no-fly zone over Ukraine.

This request has so far been denied by Western Leaders as many fear it will lead to a third world war.

Since it could mean NATO shooting down Russian planes.

There won't be any questions to Zelensky at the end of the address, the Commons has said.

How to watch President Zelensky's address

You can watch House of Commons proceedings via the BBC Parliament channel on TV and online through BBC iPlayer.

You can also catch parliamentary proceedings online without an iPlayer account via ParliamentLive.tv.