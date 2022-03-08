INTERNATIONAL Women’s Day is a chance to recognise the incredible achievements of women around the globe.

Back home in Gwent, there has been plenty of celebration for brilliant women from all walks of life.

The Argus has complied a list of 100 Amazing Women of Gwent – with 20 women being revealed each day this week – ahead of an informal networking lunch in Newport on Friday.

Here’s a round-up of how Gwent paid tribute to some of its fantastic female role models today.

Keeping Newport moving

Newport Bus said that it was proud of its diversity and with this year's theme being #BreakTheBias, they were keen to show that there's nothing that a woman can't do.

Today is International Women’s Day –

At Newport Transport and in our industry, we are proud of our diversity – there’s nothing that a woman can’t do. #BreakTheBias #IWD22 pic.twitter.com/SEZlWxznlO — Newport Bus 🇺🇦 (@NewportBus) March 8, 202

Businesses praise female employees

Popular Newport eatery, The Pod, took to Twitter to show its gratitude to the women that play a crucial part of the team.

Supporting #internationalwomensday & recognising all the amazing women who are part of Team Pod🥳. You play such an integral role in our business and we thank you for choosing to share your commitment, expertise & knowledge with us… pic.twitter.com/vQw41S3ax8 — The Pod (@ThePodNewport) March 8, 2022

Newport brewing giants Tiny Rebel also followed suit.

Sports clubs celebrate their female stars

Newport County FC shared this great video on its Twitter asking young girls why they love football.

Abergavenny Town FC also praised its fantastic female players.

Happy International Women's Day to all our fantastic players, the Women that inspire them, and to all who look forward to a gender equal world. #IWD2022 #BreaktheBias pic.twitter.com/mrdVC5i7Lm — Abergavenny Women FC (@AbergavennyWFC) March 8, 2022

The Dragons also celebrated all its great female role models, from players to back-room staff that help the club tick.

🐉 Happy #InternationalWomensDay 👏



Celebrating all the strong women who play, support and work right across our region 💪🙋‍♀️🏉#IWD2022 #InternationalWomensDay2022 pic.twitter.com/Z0t2cQ9oAr — Dragons (@dragonsrugby) March 8, 2022

Services salute their female staff

Gwent Police sat down with Deputy Chief Constable Amanda Blakeman, Chief Inspector Amanda Thomas and Police Constable Sally Evans. With nearly 60 years' service between them, they're excellent role models for aspiring female police officers.

Today it’s International Women’s Day – a moment for us to celebrate the achievements of women, but also a chance for us to come together and challenge bias that still exists today.



Only by working together can we continue to strive for true equality and parity. ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/BPqRB8aqbd — Gwent Police (@gwentpolice) March 8, 2022

🏉Three #Gwent officers are set to represent the British Police women’s rugby union team on International Women’s Day. #IWD2022



👮‍♀️PCs Grant, Hyde and Lloyd are travelling to Nottingham on Tuesday 8 November for matches against the fire and prison services. pic.twitter.com/7w9bXupWU3 — Gwent Police (@gwentpolice) March 7, 2022

And South Wales Fire and Rescue Service had a poignant message for its followers.

After two-years coping with the unprecedented challenge of covid, women in the NHS have also been praised for their hard work.

We're very lucky to have so many amazing women in all sorts of different roles across our Health Board.



Click the link to learn about some leading ladies in our Facilities division, and why our staff are so proud of their colleagues' achievements: https://t.co/YPufgwmYRS#IWD pic.twitter.com/EnYJUuujpE — Aneurin Bevan University Health Board (@AneurinBevanUHB) March 8, 2022

Even more exceptional Gwent women

There were shout-outs for female foster carers in Gwent today.

To mark #InternationalWomensDay we are shining a light on the excellent work of our female foster carers in Monmouthshire. Gender, race or relationship status is not a barrier to becoming a foster carer

Chat with us today!https://t.co/a20XpvlO10 pic.twitter.com/d2wE2580VH — Monmouthshire (@MonmouthshireCC) March 8, 2022

Happy #InternationalWomensDay!



This month Foster Wales Newport is celebrating strong female role models within the foster carer community!



If you can offer a safe, caring home visit: https://t.co/9CjFbERWBP pic.twitter.com/tvxVvYpMib — Newport City Council (@NewportCouncil) March 8, 2022

Female employees at Risca Library.

Diwrnod Rhyngwladol y Merched Hapus!



Happy International Women's Day!#BreakTheBias pic.twitter.com/f0AyGWyiIp — Llyfrgell Risca 📚 Risca Library (@RiscaLibrary) March 8, 2022

Newport East MP Jessica Morden took the opportunity to show her solidarity with women and girls in Ukraine.

🚺 This International Women’s Day, my thoughts are with the brave women and girls of Ukraine.



We stand in solidarity with you. 💙💛#StandWithUkraine #InternationalWomensDay2022 — Jessica Morden MP 💙 (@jessicamordenmp) March 8, 2022

Newport Women's Forum celebrated International Women's Day last week.