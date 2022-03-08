INTERNATIONAL Women’s Day is a chance to recognise the incredible achievements of women around the globe.

Back home in Gwent, there has been plenty of celebration for brilliant women from all walks of life.

The Argus has complied a list of 100 Amazing Women of Gwent – with 20 women being revealed each day this week – ahead of an informal networking lunch in Newport on Friday.

Here’s a round-up of how Gwent paid tribute to some of its fantastic female role models today.

Keeping Newport moving

Newport Bus said that it was proud of its diversity and with this year's theme being #BreakTheBias, they were keen to show that there's nothing that a woman can't do. 

Businesses praise female employees

Popular Newport eatery, The Pod, took to Twitter to show its gratitude to the women that play a crucial part of the team. 

Newport brewing giants Tiny Rebel also followed suit. 

Sports clubs celebrate their female stars

Newport County FC shared this great video on its Twitter asking young girls why they love football. 

Abergavenny Town FC also praised its fantastic female players. 

The Dragons also celebrated all its great female role models, from players to back-room staff that help the club tick. 

Services salute their female staff

Gwent Police sat down with Deputy Chief Constable Amanda Blakeman, Chief Inspector Amanda Thomas and Police Constable Sally Evans. With nearly 60 years' service between them, they're excellent role models for aspiring female police officers. 

And South Wales Fire and Rescue Service had a poignant message for its followers. 

After two-years coping with the unprecedented challenge of covid, women in the NHS have also been praised for their hard work. 

Even more exceptional Gwent women 

There were shout-outs for female foster carers in Gwent today. 

Female employees at Risca Library. 

Newport East MP Jessica Morden took the opportunity to show her solidarity with women and girls in Ukraine. 

Newport Women's Forum celebrated International Women's Day last week. 