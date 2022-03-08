A DERELICT pub in Newport city centre looks set to be auctioned off despite plans to transform it into a community hub.

The Church House Inn on Stow Hill, opposite Newport Cathedral, was put on the market last week for a guide price of £45,000.

It was a popular pub in its heyday, but has stood empty for eight years.

When the pub closed back in 2014, it was Newport Cathedral that stepped in to buy the building, announcing plans to transform it into a community-focussed facility.

The pub was purchased by Newport Cathedral back in 2014 and was supposed to become a community hub. (Picture: Auction House South Wales)

The plans involved turning it into a centre, called Cathedral House, which would have included a cafe, and meeting rooms, as well as space for the cathedral shop and office.

In 2017, the then Dean of Newport Cathedral Reverend Lister Tonge said: “We have been in talks with architects about what will benefit the community.

“We wanted to make sure that the best option is picked.

It's stood derelict for eight years but before its closure the pub went through many guises. (Picture: Auction House South Wales)

“The reason it has taken so long is because we have needed to find something to benefit our community.

“I can assure you that our plan is not dead in the water.”

However, despite an instance from the cathedral that the work would get done, the building has remained derelict.

According to the listing, all three floors of the building are “in need of restoration.”

There's three storeys that require 'substantial renovation'. (Picture: Auction House South Wales)

“The former pub was originally known as The Six Bells, then it became the Fizog and Firkin, then the Six Bells again and eventually The Church House,” the listing says.

“It has been empty now for a number of years and requires extensive renovation works throughout. It could be returned as a pub or restaurant with a large function room to the first floor or converted to a residential development subject to the necessary planning permissions.

“All prospective buyers are advised to contact Newport City Council regarding all planning permissions. Viewings are available on an appointment basis only and there is limited access to the 2nd floor. The property is to be sold vacant possession.”

You can view the listing here: https://bit.ly/3tJXUIF