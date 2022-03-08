Spotify users were reporting issues with the music streaming app on Tuesday evening.
Users were reporting being logged out of the site and unable to get back in.
According to Down Detector, issues started just after 6.10pm with people complaining they couldn't use the app.
User reports indicate Spotify is having problems since 6:13 PM GMT. https://t.co/jjlzRIlMaA RT if you're also having problems #Spotifydown— DowndetectorUK (@DowndetectorUK) March 8, 2022
Of the problems reported, 65 percent related to problems with the app while 26 percent related to problems with the server connection.
A further nine percent of problems were linked to Spotify's login.
So Spotify has been done for longer than 10 min… pic.twitter.com/ageYiR0y5X— Dev⚡️ (@Dsgiddz) March 8, 2022
As of 6.25pm, Spotify was yet to comment on the issues.
Downdetector only reports an incident when the number of problem reports is significantly higher than the typical volume for that time of day.
You can visit the Downdetector Methodology to learn more about how it detected problems.
