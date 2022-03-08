POLICE have issued an appeal to find a man who is being recalled to prison.
Dafydd Merkel, who is 36, has breached his license conditions after his release from prison in August last year.
Gwent Police has urged anybody with information on his whereabouts to call 101 or send the force a direct message on social media – quoting 22*68505.
