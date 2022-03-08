A RAPIST has been jailed after a jury found him guilty following a trial of attacking a woman.

Nikolas Miles, 50, was convicted of three offences committed against his victim in Chepstow in 2015.

The defendant, of Oakland Crescent, Cilfynydd, Pontypridd, was found guilty of rape and two counts of sexual assault.

He had denied the charges against him.

At Cardiff Crown Court, Miles was jailed for seven years.

After the defendant was sentenced, PC Isaac Gott, officer in the case, said: "The courage, resilience and strength that the victim has shown throughout the investigation and ensuing court case has been truly inspirational.

"The victim made it clear there was no consent and yet Miles went on to commit these appalling crimes.

“We will continue to work tirelessly to support victims of crime and bring perpetrators to justice.

“Sexual abuse can be reported to us via 101 or to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.”

Gwent Police were unable to release a custody picture of Miles as he was a voluntary attendee for interview.