2022 is the year for garden furniture, with the Egg Chair and fire pits already being a must-have.
But now there's a new exciting addition to the trend that is perfect for any garden and will be the star of any garden party.
The Range is selling a garden bar that has all you need for a summer get-together and has become a massive Instagram hit!
The wooden garden bar costs just under £600 and stands at two meters tall with two bi-fold shutters that easily open to create a serving hatch.
The bar is a blank canvas with its non-painted or treated wood, which means you have full control over the design to fit with your garden decor.
If that's not enough, when the days get colder you can lock up the bar and even turn it into a shed, so it can be used all year round.
Since sharing the new garden bar on their Instagram, The Range has seen sales sore, with over 3,500 likes and all comments agreeing that 'it's a must have'.
If you fancy getting your hands on The Range's Garden Bar you can buy it now via the site for just £599.99.
