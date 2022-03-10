A ROUND-UP of recent cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court.

LEE JOHN CHRISTOPHER HARRIS, 33, of Balfe Road, Newport, was jailed for 36 weeks after he pleaded guilty to two counts of driving while disqualified and being in breach of a suspended prison sentence for driving while disqualified.

He was banned from driving for 35 months and ordered to pay £213 in costs and a surcharge.

OWEN PAUL PHILLIP CHAPMAN, 22, of Longfellow Gardens, Graig-Y-Rhacca, Caerphilly, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving an off road bike without insurance on Addison Way on August 16, 2021.

His driving record was endorsed with eight points.

LEWIS TOVEY, 19, of Baldwin Street, Bargoed, was ordered to pay £244 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without a licence on Pandy Way, Ystrad Mynach, on August 13, 2021.

His driving record was endorsed with eight points.

DAVID WALKER, 19, of Pen Y Fan Close, Trinant, Caerphilly, was ordered to pay £244 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance Eastville Road, Ebbw Vale, on August 13, 2021.

His driving record was endorsed with eight points.

MOHAMED GODANA, 29, of Bank Street, Newport, was banned from driving for 12 months after it was proved in his absence he failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

He was ordered to pay £1,115 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

CARLY STOKES, 35, of Rectory Road, Swffryd, Abertillery, was sentenced to a 12-month community order after she admitted assaulting a police officer in Gilfach on July 28, 2021.

She must complete a 15-day rehabilitation activity requirement and pay £460 in a fine, compensation, costs and a surcharge.

SIMON HARRIS, 46, of Edward Terrace, Abertridwr, Caerphilly, was jailed for 20 weeks, suspended for two years, after he pleaded guilty to harassment.

He was ordered to attend the ‘building better relationships’ programme for 29 days, made the subject of a two-year restraining order and pay £213 in costs and a surcharge.

SEAN DAVEYS, 48, of Greenacres Park, Nash, Newport, was sentenced to a two-year community order after it was proved in his absence he used racially aggravated insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour to cause harassment, alarm or distress.

He was ordered to carry out 200 hours of unpaid work and pay £1,310 in compensation, costs and a surcharge.

MARK WILLIAM DUNLOP, 53, of Llys Y Celyn, Mornington Meadows, Caerphilly, was sentenced to a 12-month community order after he admitted assaulting a nurse and public disorder on September 18, 2021.

He must complete a 10-day rehabilitation activity requirement and pay £753 in a fine, compensation, costs and a surcharge.

ANDREA MARIE THOMAS, 36, of Mission Court, Newport, was ordered to pay £569 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after she pleaded guilty to public disorder on October 19, 2021.

JOANNA WRIGHT, 44, of Buchanan Close, Monmouth, was ordered to pay £239 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after she pleaded guilty to possession of heroin.