FUEL prices are once again on the rise following new sanctions imposed on Russian oil and gas imports.
The UK Government's business secretary Kwasi Kwarteng announced on Tuesday the UK will phase out the import of Russian oil and oil products by the end of the year.
This could lead to prices at the pumps rising further across Britain, with the RAC Foundation warning petrol prices could rise to £1.60 a litre this week in the UK and £1.65 soon after, according to the BBC.
Here we've taken a look at the cheapest places to fill up across the Gwent region.
The information below is as listed on petrolprices.com on March 9.
Newport
Shell Newport (Malpas Road)
Petrol: 149.9
Diesel: 156.9
Esso Sinclair Services (Corporation Road)
Petrol: 149.9
Diesel: 157.9
Esso Newport Express (Chepstow Road)
Petrol: 150.9
Diesel: 168.9
Sainsbury’s Newport
Petrol: 150.9
Diesel: 155.9
Morrisons Rogerstone
Petrol: 151.7
Diesel: 154.7
Torfaen
Sainsbury's Cwmbran
Petrol: 146.9
Diesel: 155.9
Avondale Service Station
Petrol: 149.9
Diesel: 164.9
Morrisons Cwmbran
Petrol: 149.9
Diesel: 158.9
Esso RSS Pontypool (Rockhill Road)
Petrol: 152.9
Diesel: 157.9
Tesco Pontypool
Petrol: 154.9
Diesel: 159.9
Caerphilly
Sainsbury's Pontllanfraith
Petrol: 151.9
Diesel: 155.9
Texaco MFG Caerphilly (St Cenydd Road)
Petrol: 151.9
Diesel: 157.9
Asda Blackwood
Petrol: 152.7
Diesel: 157.7
Asda Caerphilly
Petrol: 152.7
Diesel: 157.9
Texaco St Davids Service Station (New Road)
Petrol: 152.9
Diesel: 165.9
Blaenau Gwent
Tesco Abertillery
Petrol: 150.9
Diesel: 158.9
Morrisons Ebbw Vale
Petrol: 151.9
Diesel: 156.9
Murco Brynmawr Hilltop Garage (King Street)
Petrol: 153.9
Diesel: 153.9
Gulf Brynmawr Chapel Garage (Blaina Road)
Petrol: 154.9
Diesel: 159.9
Tesco Ebbw Vale
Petrol: 155.9
Diesel: 159.9
Monmouthshire
Gulf Raglan Ford Central Garage (High Street)
Petrol: 152.9
Diesel: 157.9
Gulf Caldicot Fuel Express (Newport Road)
Petrol: 153.7
Diesel: 154.7
Texaco Chepstow Pwllmeyric Service Station
Petrol: 153.9
Diesel: 171.9
M4 Magor Services
Petrol: 153.9
Diesel: 157.9
BP Usk Woodside Garage
Petrol: 154.9
Diesel: 162.9
