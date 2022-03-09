FUEL prices are once again on the rise following new sanctions imposed on Russian oil and gas imports.

The UK Government's business secretary Kwasi Kwarteng announced on Tuesday the UK will phase out the import of Russian oil and oil products by the end of the year.

This could lead to prices at the pumps rising further across Britain, with the RAC Foundation warning petrol prices could rise to £1.60 a litre this week in the UK and £1.65 soon after, according to the BBC.

Here we've taken a look at the cheapest places to fill up across the Gwent region.

The information below is as listed on petrolprices.com on March 9.

Newport

Shell Newport (Malpas Road)

Petrol: 149.9

Diesel: 156.9

Esso Sinclair Services (Corporation Road)

Petrol: 149.9

Diesel: 157.9

Esso Newport Express (Chepstow Road)

Petrol: 150.9

Diesel: 168.9

Sainsbury’s Newport

Petrol: 150.9

Diesel: 155.9

Morrisons Rogerstone

Petrol: 151.7

Diesel: 154.7

Torfaen

Sainsbury's Cwmbran

Petrol: 146.9

Diesel: 155.9

Avondale Service Station

Petrol: 149.9

Diesel: 164.9

Morrisons Cwmbran

Petrol: 149.9

Diesel: 158.9

Esso RSS Pontypool (Rockhill Road)

Petrol: 152.9

Diesel: 157.9

Tesco Pontypool

Petrol: 154.9

Diesel: 159.9

Caerphilly

Sainsbury's Pontllanfraith

Petrol: 151.9

Diesel: 155.9

Texaco MFG Caerphilly (St Cenydd Road)

Petrol: 151.9

Diesel: 157.9

Asda Blackwood

Petrol: 152.7

Diesel: 157.7

Asda Caerphilly

Petrol: 152.7

Diesel: 157.9

Texaco St Davids Service Station (New Road)

Petrol: 152.9

Diesel: 165.9

Blaenau Gwent

Tesco Abertillery

Petrol: 150.9

Diesel: 158.9

Morrisons Ebbw Vale

Petrol: 151.9

Diesel: 156.9

Murco Brynmawr Hilltop Garage (King Street)

Petrol: 153.9

Diesel: 153.9

Gulf Brynmawr Chapel Garage (Blaina Road)

Petrol: 154.9

Diesel: 159.9

Tesco Ebbw Vale

Petrol: 155.9

Diesel: 159.9

Monmouthshire

Gulf Raglan Ford Central Garage (High Street)

Petrol: 152.9

Diesel: 157.9

Gulf Caldicot Fuel Express (Newport Road)

Petrol: 153.7

Diesel: 154.7

Texaco Chepstow Pwllmeyric Service Station

Petrol: 153.9

Diesel: 171.9

M4 Magor Services

Petrol: 153.9

Diesel: 157.9

BP Usk Woodside Garage

Petrol: 154.9

Diesel: 162.9