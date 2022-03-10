ACTOR Martin Compston is reuniting with his Line of Duty colleagues for a spectacular one-off event next week in aid of a hospice close to his heart – and we are giving our subscribers EXCLUSIVE access to the show.

Mr Compston, known for his role as AC-12's DS Steve Arnott in the BBC smash hit drama, is bringing co-stars Vicky McClure and Adrian Dunbar to Port Glasgow Town Hall for a "one off" Q&A on March 19.

Joining the popular trio, who have been nicking "bent coppers" together on screen for a decade, will be the mastermind behind the show, writer Jed Mercurio.

The much-loved actor, who is patron of Ardgowan Hospice in Greenock, is bringing the exclusive event to his hometown to raise funds for the compassionate place of care that looks after patients and their families with life-limiting illnesses.

We've partnered with Mr Compston and the Greenock hospice to bring the event to fans across the UK – and you don't even need to leave your sofa to get in on this must-see for fans.

If you subscribe this month, you will receive an exclusive recording of the one-off event, put together by Baby Grand Productions. Expect funny anecdotes, tales from behind the scenes and perhaps the answer to the question we all want answered: will there be another season?

This is the hottest ticket in town for every Line of Duty fan – and after tickets sold out in 48 seconds – this is the only way you can be front row.

The exclusive video will only be available to our subscribers.

You can pay as little as £1 for your first month and that fee will go directly to Martin's favourite charity, Ardgowan Hospice.

For those who already subscribe, you will also receive exclusive access to the video.

If you would like to make a further donation to Ardgowan Hospice, you can do so HERE.