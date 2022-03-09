NEWPORT County AFC manager James Rowberry described him as “a project for the future” but James Waite is tired of waiting – he’s desperate to help the Exiles secure promotion this season, writes Andrew Penman.

Waite has given Rowberry a selection headache for Saturday’s trip to Stevenage after scoring the only goal of the game with a stunning long-range strike to beat Bristol Rovers last weekend.

It was the perfect way for the 22-year-old Cwmbran-born midfielder to celebrate his first start in the EFL and he hopes he’s done enough to keep his place at the Lamex Stadium.

There is strong competition in the middle of the park for County with three young loanees – Liverpool’s Jake Cain, Aston Villa’s Finn Azaz and Swansea City’s Oli Cooper, the man rested to give Waite his opportunity – all excelling this season.

But Waite’s wonderful winner against Rovers has given the manager a decision to make and he’s delighted to have grabbed his chance to shine.

“I got told at the training ground on Friday that I was starting,” explained the former Cardiff City youngster, pictured.

“I was excited because I’ve had to wait for it and be patient.

“The boys have been doing well so, obviously, it’s always going to be difficult to cement your place.

“But I just wanted to make the most of it when I did get the chance.

“All I was focused on was doing whatever I could to help the team and enjoy the moment.

“I’ve been working hard in training and biting at the chance and, thankfully, I got the goal and we got a win – it was a perfect day.”

Waite was released by Cardiff last summer having only made one substitute appearance in the Carabao Cup.

But former Bluebirds coach Rowberry was well aware of his talents and wasted no time in signing Waite from Cymru Premier side Penybont on an 18-month deal in January.

Being cast aside by his first professional club could have been the beginning of the end for Waite but he never doubted that he still had a future in the game.

“It was motivation for me. I wanted to prove people wrong and make the most of every chance I get,” said the former Wales under-21 international.

“I believe in the journey and everyone’s is different.

l Continued on page 29 Some people have it more straightforward than others but here I am. It’s great to be involved at this great club.

“I think I first met the gaffer when I was about 14 so I’ve known him for a long time,” he added.

“He’s always been great with me and I’m just really thankful that he’s given me this opportunity.

“He likes to play good football and build out from the back and that suits me down to the ground because, obviously, I’m not the biggest!”

The diminutive dribbler, officially and somewhat generously listed as 5ft 7ins, is determined to carry on making a big impact between now and May.

“The boys are first-class,” he said. “We’re always pushing each other in training and the better one of us plays, the better the others play – we raise each other’s games.

“We’re doing everything we can to stay in the hunt. We’re taking it game by game and we want to go and put on a performance at Stevenage as well.

“We’ve always got to be on it. We can’t let anything slip now.”