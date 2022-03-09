GWENT Police is appealing for information after a theft from a car near Newport.
Several items were taken from a car parked in Mallards Reach, west of Newport.
The incident happened between 6.30am and 7.10am on Tuesday, February 1.
The items taken include:
- a green Vivien Westwood purse;
- a black iPhone with a cracked screen;
- a pair of black and red Nike Jordan trainers;
- a child’s Moncler coat;
- a child's Nike tracksuit;
The purse taken contained bank cards, which were used in the One Stop and Tesco Express in the Llanrumney area between 7.10am and 7.35am on the same day.
Enquiries are ongoing and officers would like to speak to the man pictured, who was in the area at the time and could have information to help the investigation.
A spokesperson said: "Anyone with information, including CCTV or dashcam footage, can call 101 or send us a direct message on social media, quoting log reference 2200043389.
"You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 with details."
