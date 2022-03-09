DRAGONS captain Harrison Keddie admitted the players let down the fans and had to ask serious questions of themselves after the humiliating defeat in Munster.

Dragons suffered a painful 64-3 thumping at Thomond Park in the United Rugby Championship on Saturday, putting in a performance that Keddie conceded was simply not good enough.

Dean Ryan’s men next travel to South Africa at the end of the month for games with Vodacom Bulls and Cell C Sharks.

And ahead of that pair of fixtures, Keddie insisted the squad would come together to take accountability and plan the way forward.

“It was nowhere near good enough,” said Keddie. “It was a poor performance. We didn’t stress them at all, and it is nowhere near good enough.

“The supporters at home deserve a lot better and it is incredibly disappointing.

“You give a team like them quick ball and you don’t win shots against them then it is going to be a hard day.

“They were on top for the entire game, and it is nowhere near good enough from us,” he added.

“The boys are down but we have got to be. It is up to us to sort out, nobody else.

“We have got to come together, have a hard look at ourselves, be honest with each other and get ready to go again.

“It does need some tough chats and some honesty. We have to dust ourselves off and get ready to go again.”

Despite the big setback at the weekend, tickets are selling fast for the Dragons’ European Challenge Cup clash with Gloucester Rugby at Rodney Parade on Saturday, April 9 (kick-off 8pm).

The huge Anglo-Welsh clash on home soil has sparked the imagination of supporters with huge numbers of tickets already snapped up, the region reports.

The likes of Wales ace Louis Rees-Zammit and Scottish stars Chris Harris and Adam Hastings could be in action in Newport and the South Stand and parts of the Bisley Stand and Compeed Stand are already sold out – with limited availability in other areas.

Tickets are on sale now on the Dragons website or by calling 01633 674990 during office hours.

Derby season also swings into action at the end of April as the Dragons welcome Scarlets to Rodney Parade.

The game is now taking place in Newport on Saturday, April 23 (kick-off 3pm), and will be the second part of a mouth-watering double-header with Dwayne Peel’s men.

May sees the rearranged clash that many fans look forward to more than most – the visit of Cardiff Rugby.

The Arms Park outfit will arrive at Rodney Parade on Friday, May 13 (kick-off 7.35pm), for what is sure to be a spectacular game under the lights.

The game has been rearranged from the festive period and is always the biggest crowd of the campaign.