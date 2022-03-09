AS THE war in Ukraine continues following Russia's invasion of the nation, it has left millions of people fleeing their home country in search for safety.

Whilst we watch the humanitarian crisis unfold through our screens, many people in the UK are looking for ways to help and support Ukrainians.

Whether that be financial donations or sending itemsof clothing to those in need, we've rounded up all the ways you can help.

See the full list of ways you can help Ukraine.

In the last week, over a million people fled from Ukraine to neighbouring countries.



Red Cross teams inside and outside Ukraine have mobilised immediately to help people on the move.



You can help. Support @BritishRedCross, @RedCrossUkraine and all Red Cross teams responding. — IFRC (@ifrc) March 4, 2022

Dec.org.uk Ukraine and other ways to make financial donations

If you want to donate money, many charities are accepting donations to use towards the crisis.

The UK Government launched the Disasters Emergency Committee Ukraine Appeal, which the Government matches pound for pound up to £25 million.

You can donate to the appeal here.

The Disasters Emergency Committee unties 15 charities including the Red Cross, Oxfam, Christian Aid, and Save the Children.

That means if you donate to any of the 15 charities in DEC that money goes towards the appeal and is matched by a pound from the Government.

Plus you can also donate money through Unicef to protect children in Ukraine, with the option for a single or monthly donation.

You can donate to the appeal here.

Also, UK Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said donating money through the Ukrainian Embassy in the UK was a way of helping.

The embassy has set up a special fund called With Ukraine for people to send funds via PayPal or bank transfers.

You can donate to With Ukraine here.

When donating money it is important to check the charity or organisation if you are unsure.

You can do this by checking the charity's name and registration number using the Government tool.

Donate Essential Supplies to Ukranian refugees

If you'd like to donate items such as bedding, clothes, toiletries, and more then there are a few ways you can do so.

Locally there are many communities that are setting up donates of items, the best way to check if there's an organised donating near you, you can check local Facebook Groups or Community Hub pages including local Councils.

Before heading to a donation center you should check to see if they are still accepting donations as there is chance they may not have the capacity to transport all the items across Europe.

How to sponser a Ukrainian refugee UK

If you wanted to be a sponsor then you'll soon be able to apply when the government launches a new sponsorship scheme to make sure that Ukrainians who have been forced to flee their homes have a route to safety.

The scheme will match people, charities, businesses, and community groups with Ukrainians who do not have family ties in the UK.