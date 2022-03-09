WALES will continue their preparations for the TikTok Women’s Six Nations this weekend with a warm-up match against USA Falcons at Parc y Scarlets on Saturday (kick-off 2pm).

Head coach Ioan Cunningham believes the match will be vital preparation for the tournament, which gets under way on March 26 when Wales travel to Dublin.

“This match will be a good step up for us and our last opportunity to play a match as a training group ahead of Ireland two weeks later,” said Cunningham.

“This is a final chance for players to put their hands up for inclusion in the Six Nations squad, but also for places in the matchday squad and starting positions. There is always the chance to earn a retainer contract too.

“This is a huge year for us, with Rugby World Cup in the autumn and this is the time to take our performance to the next level,” added the former Scarlets coach.

“We have made good progress with the contracted players since the change to our programme in the new year but we move now to a larger squad environment and we must adapt with match performance in mind.”

And Cunningham expects a tough test against the Americans.

“USA Falcons will be quality opposition for us, they are consistently one of the top women’s teams in the world,” he said.

“They will be putting a side together largely from players involved in the Allianz Premier 15s and will test us with their athletic ability and power game which is exactly what we need ahead of the Six Nations.”

Advance tickets for Saturday’s match are available from £1 (community rugby concession) via wru.wales/USA.

General tickets are also on sale at £10 and £5, including at the Parc y Scarlets ticket office on Saturday.