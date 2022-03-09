WALES Under-20s are boosted by the return from injury of “exceptional” Dragons second row Ryan Woodman for tomorrow night’s showdown with France in Colwyn Bay (kick-off 8pm).

Byron Hayward will name his team today and Woodman’s return is one bit of good news with several players unavailable.

Ospreys centre Joe Hawkins will captain the side with Alex Mann suspended.

Fly-half Dan Edwards (ankle) and flanker Tom Cowan (shoulder) have both been ruled out of the match, while Exeter lock Dafydd Jenkins (shoulder) is also out.

And prop Rhys Barratt and scrum-half Archie Hughes are unavailable for the final two Six Nations games as they have travelled to South Africa with Cardiff and the Scarlets respectively.

But Hayward is delighted to have Woodman back after the Dragons youngster, who turned 18 last month, made an impressive U20s debut in the win against Scotland, only to miss last month’s defeat to England due to injury.

“We’ve got Ryan Woodman back in the second row, so that’s a plus,” said Hayward.

“The Scotland game was his first international at under-20s level and I thought he was exceptional.

“He’s got an unbelievably high work-rate, a great skillset and he’s a very intelligent rugby player for a boy of his age.

“With those skills, he’s going to be some player.

“He brings personality, work-rate, good lineout skills – which is what we’ll need against France – and defensive steals.”

The Dragons had five players involved in the 43-14 defeat to England last time out with scrum-half Morgan Lloyd, tighthead Adam Williams and lock Joe Peard all starting, while hooker Connor Chapman and utility back Joe Westwood were on the bench alongside Gwent loosehead prop Joe Cowell of Cardiff Met.

Woodman will hope to help Wales bounce back but Hayward is expecting a battle against a physical France side.

“Their biggest threat is the set-piece,” explained the former Dragons and Ebbw Vale coach.

“I think they’ve stolen the most lineouts in the tournament and they’ve got a strong scrum so they’ll look to dominate up front.

“And they average 16 offloads a game – the highest in the tournament – so they’re obviously a very direct team.

“They look to win collisions and they flood the line with support players to keep continuity in the game through the offloads.

“We have to match them physically and stop them because once they build momentum it’s very difficult to stop.

“Our focus is to stop it at the source – stop it at the scrum, match them there and match them in the lineout.”