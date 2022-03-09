A DAUGHTER punched and kicked her mother before throwing a bottle which smashed causing shards of glass to go into her face during an “all-day bender”.

Jessica Hannon, 28, from Risca, attacked her at an engagement party she threw for Michelle Hannon at her mum’s her home last summer.

The defendant “lost her temper” when her boyfriend was asked to leave the gathering after arguing with her mother.

The victim has been permanently scarred after she suffered a two-inch “V-shaped laceration to her cheek” which needed stitches.

Marian Lewis, prosecuting, told Cardiff Crown Court: “The defendant had arranged an engagement party for her mother at her mother’s home and there were members of the family and others present.

“It’s clear that a large amount of alcohol was consumed by various people at that party and at around 8.10pm that evening there was some trouble between the complainant and the defendant’s partner who was asked to leave.

“The defendant became involved in an argument with her mother in the kitchen as a result of which the defendant pushed her mother against a cupboard and her mother fell to the floor.

“There was punching and kicking of her mother’s body whilst she was on the floor.

“The defendant went outside the property but she returned.

“Her mother had gone into the living room and the defendant entered and then threw two bottles at the window.

“One bounced off the window and the other smashed and shards from the window then struck her mother causing injury to her face.

“During this attack, she was abusive towards her mother and also said, ‘I wish I did a better job the first time.’”

Referring to the victim impact statement, Miss Lewis added: “There appears to be permanent scarring.

“When she looks in the mirror, she’s constantly reminded of the incident.

“The cut to her cheek is really sore and she has constant pins and needles in her face and a loss of sensation.

“She also finds it difficult to go out and about. She feels people are looking at her all the time.

“It’s also had an effect on the family, obviously, because there’s been a rift between family members.”

Hannon, 28, of Aster Close, Ty Sign, admitted a charge of wounding.

Richard Ace, representing the defendant, a mother-of-two, said: “It’s a sad case from a troubled young woman from a troubled background with mental health problems.

“There are no winners in this case. The defendant is deeply sorry and hopes there can be some sort of relationship in the distant future.”

Judge Niclas Parry told her: “The least said the better Miss Hannon but this was an almost inevitable incident when volatile people go on an all-day bender which is undoubtedly what this party was.

“You lost your temper. Maybe it was the culmination of many years of issues but your behaviour eventually was inexcusable and your mother was injured as a result of a sustained assault, including a weapon being used.”

He added: “Fortunately, the injuries were not as serious as they could have been.”

Hannon was jailed for eight months, suspended for 12 months.

She was ordered to complete a 15-day rehabilitation activity requirement and made the subject of a 90-day alcohol abstinence order.

Hannon cannot contact her mum for three years after a restraining order was imposed.