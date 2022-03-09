MORE than three months since a man was found dead in a quiet Gwent village, police are continuing to appeal for witnesses.

Matthew Oubridge was discovered unconscious and unresponsive in Church Street, Trellech, at around 8.40pm on Saturday, December 4.

Three months on, Gwent Police detectives continue to investigate the 56-year-old's death, which resulted in the Monmouthshire village being locked down.

Officers are still piecing together Mr Oubridge's movements that day, and would like to speak with anyone who may have seen or spoken to him.

They would also like to hear from any drivers who may have dashcam footage that could help the investigation.

"We believe Matthew left his home address in Chepstow at approximately 8pm on Saturday, December 4, and travelled in his silver Peugeot 207 up the B4293 to Trellech, arriving at about 8.30pm," Gwent Police said.

"If you followed that route on that day and had sight or dashcam footage of Matthew please get in touch.

"If you were in the vicinity of Church Street, Trellech at around 8.30pm [on December 4] and have any information that could be relevant to the investigation, please also contact us.

"Witnesses have also reported a pedestrian walking on the B4293 near Itton at approximately 7.45pm. Again, if you have any information or dashcam relating to this, please get in touch."

The edge of the police cordon in Church Street, Trellech, following the death of Matthew Oubridge.

You can call Gwent Police on 101 quoting 2100424065, or direct message them via Facebook or Twitter.

Alternatively you can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Following Mr Oubridge's death, his family released a statement in which they said: "Matthew was an amazing father, uncle, brother and son, who was tragically taken away too soon.

"He was adored by his family and friends; he had the kindest heart and would always be there for his loved ones.

"He will be sorely missed, and our lives will never be the same again.

"We will cherish the memories we have for the rest of our lives. We, as a family, request that you please respect our privacy at this sad time."

A few days after Mr Oubridge was found dead, a 40-year-old man from the Bristol area was arrested on suspicion of murder. He remains released on conditional bail and police enquiries are ongoing.