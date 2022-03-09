A MAN who was found dead at Abergavenny bus station has been described as "the most genuine, generous, biggest-hearted guy".

Nathan Davies was found dead by police on Wednesday, March 2.

Gwent Police had been called to reports of concerns over an unconscious man at around at 6.45am.

Mr Davies was pronounced dead at the scene. A police spokesman confirmed the death was not being treated as suspicious.

Lifelong friend Jay Hamilton-Smith has since set up a fundraising page to support Mr Davies' family.

At time of writing, the page has smashed its target of £2,000 - with more than £11,000 raised.

"He was always willing to help others," Mr Hamilton-Smith said.

"He went above and beyond for me.

"Nothing was too much trouble - letting me stay the night, cooking food, getting a lift, keeping him company while he worked."

Mr Hamilton-Smith described how Mr Davies, a father of one, had been there for him during a difficult time in his life.

"He was always trying to help me break the cycle of going in and out of prison," he said.

"He was willing me to do better."

On one occasion, Mr Hamilton-Smith described how his friend drove 200 miles to pick him up from prison - a 400 mile round trip.

"He had clothes, toiletries, and a brand new phone that he and another mate got for me so I wouldn’t be without the first few days out," he said.

"I'm overwhelmed by the response to the funding page."

Mr Hamilton-Smith said that the generosity that people have shown "has totally surpassed my expectations".

"I'm gonna miss him loads, but I take comfort from the the amount raised, which shows how well he was liked and loved by so many.

"He never once gave up on me."

To make a donation towards the fundraising campaign, visit justgiving.com/crowdfunding/jay-hamiltonsmith