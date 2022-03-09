Dragons centre Aneurin Owen’s season is over after he suffered a fractured ankle in the United Rugby Championship thrashing by Munster at Thomond Park.

Dragons Academy product Owen, who has made 28 senior appearances for the Rodney Parade region, will now undergo surgery early next week before starting his rehabilitation and recovery process.

The 21-year-old made his debut in December 2020 against Bordeaux-Begles in the Champions Cup and has been a key figure since.

He has also been tipped for a call-up to Wayne Pivac’s senior Wales squad.

He signed a contract extension with fresh terms through to at least 2025 in January, when Dragons director of rugby Dean Ryan sung his praises.

“We’re really pleased that Aneurin has signed a new contract with us and underlined his commitment in the long-term,” said Ryan.

“Aneurin is a young player at the start of his career who is very keen to learn and who we are excited to develop in the seasons ahead of him.

“The growth of the region will be underpinned by prospering youngsters coming through our academy system and Aneurin is a great example of that.”

But the Dragons will be without Owen for the remainder of the campaign.

It leaves Adam Warren and Jack Dixon as the only available senior centres in the squad with Cory Allen not yet fit.

Ryan could opt to recall Tom Griffiths from his loan at Coventry, although wing Jared Rosser could play as a centre if needed.

The Dragons will hope to bounce back from the 64-3 humbling in Limerick when they travel to South Africa at the end of the month for games with Vodacom Bulls and Cell C Sharks.

Meanwhile, derby season also swings into action at the end of April as the Dragons welcome Scarlets to Rodney Parade on April 23 (3pm).

May sees the rearranged clash that many fans look forward to more than most – the visit of Cardiff.

The Arms Park outfit will arrive at Rodney Parade on May 13 (7.35pm).