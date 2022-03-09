ONE local authority area in Gwent has the highest seven-day Covid case rate across Wales, according to Public Health Wales.
A total of 1,141 people have tested positive in the 24-hours up to 9am on Tuesday, 209 of which were in Gwent.
A further six deaths have been recorded across Wales in this latest period, with one of these in the Aneurin Bevan University Health Board region – taking the area’s death toll to 1,193 since the start of the pandemic.
Newport saw 63 new cases reported in the latest Public Health Wales report – the sixth highest rise across Wales – while Caerphilly’s 59 new cases was the seventh highest across the country.
There were 34 new cases in Blaenau Gwent, and 27 in Monmouthshire.
Only Anglesey (14) and Merthyr Tydfil (13) recorded fewer cases than in Torfaen (26).
Three Gwent authorities currently have a rolling seven-day case rate per 100,000 people – up to March 4 – below the Wales-wide figure (184.9).
Torfaen (147.9) currently has the lowest case rate in Gwent, and the fifth lowest in Wales.
Caerphilly (163.5) and Newport (164.9) also recorded case rates lower than the Wales-wide figure.
Monmouthshire has risen above Wales’ case rate, now standing at 194.5 per 100,000 people – the seventh highest across Wales.
Blaenau Gwent’s case rate – 269.1 per 100,000 people – is the highest across Wales.
Here's where the latest cases have been recorded:
Cardiff - 122
Rhondda Cynon Taf - 116
Swansea - 82
Vale of Glamorgan - 69
Carmarthenshire - 67
Newport - 63
Caerphilly - 59
Gwynedd - 54
Bridgend - 50
Wrexham - 48
Neath Port Talbot - 45
Pembrokeshire - 45
Flintshire - 41
Ceredigion - 37
Denbighshire - 35
Blaenau Gwent - 34
Conwy - 28
Powys - 28
Monmouthshire - 27
Torfaen - 26
Anglesey - 14
Merthyr Tydfil - 13
Resident Outside Wales - 33
Unknown Location - 5
