THE conflict in Ukraine is ongoing, with hundreds of thousands of people forced to flee their homeland due to the Russian invasion.

Across the globe, communities have come together to help those most in need - and the residents of Newport are no different.

In recent days, a huge effort has been made to collect vital supplies for those who have had to leave everything behind.

These efforts have seen tonnes of items donated across the city – from the Westgate Hotel, to Rodney Parade.

Similar scenes have been seen elsewhere in Gwent, too.

Now, in Newport, help is needed to get these supplies from the city to Poland – where the bulk of the refugees from Ukraine have ended up.

Donated items in the Westgate Hotel in Newport

The Women of Newport, a community group which has been at the forefront of the city’s donation drive, has launched a fundraiser online in order to secure funding to help their efforts.

To date, they have relied on volunteers to help out, but now, they are in need of funds to cover petrol and food costs and expenses for those actually moving the supplies out to Eastern Europe.

They have stressed that while the money raised won’t go to those actively fleeing the war, it will be used to help those volunteering their time to continue in these efforts going forward.

Ukraine donation drive in Newport: The story so far

While it has dominated the headlines since the Russian invasion, it is easy to forget just how quickly the situation has changed in Ukraine.

The Russian invasion started on February 24, and while it has only been two weeks, it probably feels like a lifetime for those either in Ukraine, those who have fled their homeland, or those in and around the Newport area with loved ones caught up in the conflict.

As the situation on the ground deteriorated, the global relief effort took off.

Donated items outside Rodney Parade (Credit: Huw Evans Picture Agency)

In Newport, the Westgate Hotel was opened up as a donation point, and in no time at all, this was filled with clothes, food, medicines, and vital equipment that could be boxed up and shipped to Poland.

It was a similar situation at Rodney Parade on Monday, March 7, as Dragons and Newport County players came together to donate their time, sorting and packing donations.

According to Kamila Jarczak from Women of Newport, seven tonnes of supplies have already been sent from the city to Poland, with more supplies all set to follow.

Read more - Boxes, buses and burgers: How Newport is helping Ukraine

What has been said about the latest efforts?





Ms Jarczak said: “We started out supporting "Polonia dla Ukrainy" (translating as Polish community for Ukraine) by helping to organise collections of necessary items for Ukrainians in Newport, to transport on to Poland to give to refugees. We thought we would fill two rooms maximum of donations. But the response we had was phenomenal.

“In two weeks, we have taken in donations from across Wales - as far west as Pembrokeshire, as north as Brecon, and as east as Chepstow. We have contributions stashed in places around Newport, with much more due to be delivered in the coming weeks.

“Already we have helped ship seven tonnes of your donations through charitable partners to London on to Poland, who have in turn got essential supplies to refugees and medical supplies to the heart of Ukraine. We thought we could arrange this all ourselves.

“We thought only to help our families in Poland and Ukraine. Now we are helping communities across Wales to reach people across Europe. The support you have given has been phenomenal.

“We have an army of volunteers who have helped move, sort and package donations. We have paid for what we can out of our own pockets, and honestly, we are grateful for everyone who has given time, energy and resources to make this happen.

“However, now we need to cover costs like petrol, food, and expenses for the volunteers who help us make our help for Ukraine as sustainable as possible. Having had such a supportive and caring response, we must ask for your help once more.”

The fundraiser, including how to donate to it, can be found online here.