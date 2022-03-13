THIS time four years ago we were under feet of snow with roads across the region blocked and schools and businesses closed.

The City of Newport half marathon was cancelled due to the weather - twice. And the young at heart took to their nearby slopes to enjoy a bit of sledging. People were even seen to ski to work or the shops.

We've been back through our picture archive and also our camera club to bring you this selection of images from the Beast from the East.

South Wales Argus: Finlay Jeffries, two, on his sledge on Upton Road in Newport. www.christinsleyphotography.co.uk

South Wales Argus: Evander Wakely, 10, having fun with snow in Newport

South Wales Argus: No school means snowballing fun for (L-R) Evander Wakely, 10, Lucas Jeffries, eight, and Caitlin Tinsley, 12

South Wales Argus: Sandra Cavill took this picture of the entrance to the Priory in Caerleon in March 2018

South Wales Argus: Snow day in Penygarn on March 1, 2018. Picture by Leanne Cornelius

South Wales Argus: Nathan Berry said he enjoyed his walk home instead of driving in March 2018

South Wales Argus: Julian Potter took this picture of the drifts in Grove Park, Blackwood

South Wales Argus: Nicola Gapper took this picture of having fun in the snow in March 2018

South Wales Argus: Patrick McMahon shared this picture of the snow covering half of the road near Devauden in Monmouthshire in March 2018

South Wales Argus: Gina Bacchioni was greeted with more than two feet of snow when she opened her back door in Talywain in March 2018

