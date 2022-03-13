THIS time four years ago we were under feet of snow with roads across the region blocked and schools and businesses closed.
The City of Newport half marathon was cancelled due to the weather - twice. And the young at heart took to their nearby slopes to enjoy a bit of sledging. People were even seen to ski to work or the shops.
We've been back through our picture archive and also our camera club to bring you this selection of images from the Beast from the East.
Finlay Jeffries, two, on his sledge on Upton Road in Newport. Picture: www.christinsleyphotography.co.uk
Evander Wakely, 10, having fun with snow in Newport
No school means snowballing fun for (L-R) Evander Wakely, 10, Lucas Jeffries, eight, and Caitlin Tinsley, 12
Sandra Cavill took this picture of the entrance to the Priory in Caerleon in March 2018
Snow day in Penygarn on March 1, 2018. Picture by Leanne Cornelius
Nathan Berry said he enjoyed his walk home instead of driving in March 2018
Julian Potter took this picture of the drifts in Grove Park, Blackwood
Nicola Gapper took this picture of having fun in the snow in March 2018
Patrick McMahon shared this picture of the snow covering half of the road near Devauden in Monmouthshire in March 2018
Gina Bacchioni was greeted with more than two feet of snow when she opened her back door in Talywain in March 2018
