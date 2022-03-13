SUMMER is on its way, so what better time to dig into our achive and see pictures from the many ever-popular carnivals held in Newport through the years.
Were you at any of these events? What are your memories? Let us know below.
Crowds of all ages lined the streets in 1978 for Newport Carnival.
Katie Wyatt, centre, the Newport Carnival Queen, in 1988.
The Gingerbread float at the Newport Carnival in 1982.
STC products division centenary hostess Susan Corbett shows off the first prize certificate to the delight of everyone on the float during Newport Carnival 1983.
One of the floats at the 1987 Newport Carnival.
Newport Carnival 1980 was a popular event judging by this picture.
No, it's not Jacob Rees-Mogg out for a morning cycle, bit Mark Harries and his Penny Farthing at the 1986 Newport Carnival.
