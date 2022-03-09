WORK to upgrade a bridge spanning the River Wye so it is once again a "satisfactory condition" will continue next week, a councillor has said.
Hay Bridge, which spans the river near the Herefordshire-Powys border, has been worked on since October, but the town's councillor Gareth Ratcliffe said workers would return next week.
Cllr Ratcliffe, a member of the Welsh Liberal Democrats, said last year that some of the parapet railings were in poor condition, with safety fencing going up along the bridge – one of the main routes into the town – in August.
Now, he has said he has been in touch with Powys County Council who said the contractor will return next week to complete works on the parapet.
The works should be completed by end of the week.
"They have been manufacturing the two short infill sections that join the parapet lengths, they will install, grout all bases and touch up paint as required," he said.
Cllr Ratcliffe had previously said he had been working with the town council to get the bridge upgraded for "some years" so was encouraged when work was first scheduled in 2021.
- This article originally appeared on our sister site the Hereford Times.
