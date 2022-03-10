THE people of Newport have united to raise funds for Ukrainian refugees.
As the Argus has previously reported, hundreds of people have fled the conflict in Ukraine and have taken refuge in Slovakia, including two camps in Žilina and camp Bratislava.
Camp Žilina is being run by the sister and brother-in-law of Viera Matysakova, who is from Slovakia and lives in Newport. She is working with partners to raise funds to ensure her family and the many volunteers can continue to help refugees.
Elizabeth Turner, who runs Singalong with Liz, hosted a free mum and baby music session in Newport, asking people to donate to these camps instead. Meanwhile, Rennae McDonnell held a raffle using handmade keychains.
Through this more than £700 was raised, which will mean:
- A fridge freezer for Camp B in Žilina;
- A fridge for Camp Bratislava;
- A microwave for Camp Bratislava.
Someone also dedicated a washing machine – with a pump – and dryer to Camp Bratislava.
Along with free accommodation and food, the sites are offering people support with paperwork, transport, finances, SIM cards, medical and psychological needs, and more.
People can read more or donate online at https://bit.ly/3KpidBS
You can follow Camp Žilina on Facebook facebook.com/groups/campzilina or look at their website campzilina.sk/en/
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.