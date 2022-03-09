RECYCLING collections in Torfaen have been severely disrupted due to vehicle breakdowns.
Residents in several areas across the borough did not have their black box recycling collected on Wednesday, March 9.
Torfaen council has said the collections were missed due to “vehicle breakdowns”.
The affected areas were: Upper Race, Pontymoile, Griffithstown, New Inn, Sebastopol, Pontrhydyrun and Pontnewydd.
“Please can all residents affected by this please take their black boxes from the kerbside, and the crews will double up with collections next week,” read a Torfaen council statement.
“If needed, additional items can be placed in plastic carrier bags next week. Please could residents not mix the materials if they are placed in bags.”
The affected areas were:
Upper Race
- Blaendare Farm Lane
Pontymoile
- Penyrhoel Road
- Mountain Road
- Dingle Road
- Pen-y-Graig Terrace
- Park View
- Daisy View
- School View
Griffithstown
- Mountain Lane
- Clifton Square
- Hill Street
- Coedygric Road
- Asquith Street
- Oxford Street
- Bridge Street
- Charles Street
- St Hildas Road
- Broad Street
- Winsor Road
- Cambria Street
- High Street
- Commercial Street
- Grove Place
- Rosebury Street
- Queens Street
- Florence Place
- Victoria Street
- Park Street
- East View
New Inn
- The Avenue
- Upper Coed-y-Canddo
- Blodwen Road
- Pont-y-Felin Lane
- Afon Close
- Springfield Terrace
- Church Lane
- Dunnet Close
- Sluvad Road
- Prospect Place
Sebastopol
- Gladstone Placce
- Bevans Lane
- Wrens Nest Cottages
- Railway Terrace
- Wrens Nest Farm
Pontrhydyrun/Pontnewydd
- Charles Street
- Mount Pleasant
- Beech Close
- Maindee Terrace
- Godfrey Road
- Russell Street
- Richmond Road
- Broad View
- Chapel Lane
- Dan-y-Graig
- Bryn Gomer
- Plas Bryn Gomer
- Clare Drew Way
- Cherry Tree Close
- Ashford Close
