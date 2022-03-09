THE granddaughter of a Newport man who stowed away on Sir Ernest Shackleton's ill-fated expedition to Antarctica has spoken of her amazement at learning the wreck of the Endurance had been found.

It was announced this morning that the wreck of the Endurance had been found - 107 years after it became trapped in sea ice and sank off the coast of Antarctica.

The wooden ship had not been seen since it went down in the Weddell Sea in 1915.

In February the Endurance22 Expedition set off from Cape Town, South Africa, a month after the 100th anniversary of Shackleton’s death on a mission to locate it.

Endurance was found at a depth of 3,008 metres and approximately four miles south of the position originally recorded by the ship’s captain Frank Worsley.

The expedition’s director of exploration, Mensun Bound, said footage of Endurance showed it to be intact and “by far the finest wooden shipwreck” he has seen.

Rachel Clague from Newport said: "It’s absolutely amazing to see it."

Ms Clague is the granddaughter of Perce Blackborow who, in 1914, sneaked about the Endurance in Buenos Aires and headed for the icy waters of Antarctica.

However, his dream adventure turned into a test of survival, for after Mr Blackborow was taken in by the crew, Endurance became trapped in dense pack ice, forcing the 28 men on board to eventually abandon ship.

More than 100 years later, Mr Blackborow's granddaughter Rachel Clague has successfully campaigned to have a permanent memorial erected, in Newport's Belle Vue Park, to tell his story.

Historian Dan Snow, who accompanied the Endurance22 Expedition, said on Twitter: "Nothing was touched on the wreck. Nothing retrieved.

"It was surveyed using the latest tools and its position confirmed. It is protected by the Antarctic Treaty. Nor did we wish to tamper with it.”

Ms Clague said: "I can't believe how good it looks. It looks like it sank yesterday.

“To see all the plates sitting on the deck.

“Who knows who held them last.”