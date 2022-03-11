SEVERAL Torfaen residents have had their cases heard in Magistrates Courts across Wales and England recently.

The motorists were charged with offences ranging from illegally overtaking another vehicle, speeding, and failing to identify the driver of a vehicle alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

Here's a round-up of the latest cases:

ANDREW BROMLEY, 34, of Talfaen Close in Trevethin has been ordered to pay almost £350 after being caught illegally overtaking in Powys.

Bromley was driving a Ford Transit van on the A470 at Carno, Welshpool, on August 16 last year when he was caught overtaking another vehicle by crossing a solid white line road marking.

The offence was proved using the Single Justice Procedure at Llanelli Magistrates' Court on Monday, February 14.

He was fined £220, and ordered to pay costs of £90 and a £34 surcharge. He also had three points added to his licence.

NICHOLAS MARK BEDDIS, 28, of Mount Pleasant in Talywain, was found to have refused to identify the driver of a vehicle which had allegedly committed a motoring offence.

Officers in Bristol questioned Beddis about the incident on November 2, 2020.

The offence was proved using the Single Justice Procedure, and Beddis was fined at Bath Magistrates' Court on Tuesday, February 15.

He was ordered to pay a £660 fine, £90 in costs and a £66 surcharge, as well as having six points added to his licence.

Beddis was also banned from the roads for six months due to repeat offending.

DAVID JOHN JAMES, 64, of Cresswell Walk in St Dials, has been fined £300 after being clocked doing almost 80mph in a 50mph zone.

James was caught by a manned speed camera on the A41 at Bicester on July 17 last year.

He was doing 77mph in a 50mph zone.

He admitted the offence, and was ordered to pay £90 in costs and a £34 surcharge in addition to the fine.

He also had six points added to his licence at Oxford Magistrates Court on Tuesday, February 15.

JEFFREY BRIMMELL, 40, of Windsor Road in Fairwater, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points at Bath Magistrates' Court on Monday, February 14.

MICHAEL ANTHONY JONES, 52, of Caerwent Road in Croesyceiliog, has been fined for speeding in Cardiff.

Jones was caught doing 37mph on Newport Road – at the junction with Rover Way – on August 8 last year.

Jones pleaded guilty, and was fined £146 at Cardiff Magistrates' Court on Monday, February 14.

He must also pay costs of £90 and a £34 surcharge, and had three points put on his licence.

RUSSELL TUCKER, 51, of Lasgarn Place in Abersychan, was caught speeding in Rhondda Cynon Taf.

Tucker was doing 48mph on a section of the A4233 at Ynyshir, which was the subject of a 40mph local traffic order on May 14 last year.

He admitted the offence, and was fined £146 at Cardiff Magistrates' Court on Thursday, February 24.

Tucker was also ordered to pay £90 in costs and a £34 surcharge. He also had three points added to his licence.

LYNDON ROBERT JAMES, 37, of Rock Villa Close in Varteg, admitted speeding and has been fined almost £150.

James was caught doing 35mph in a 30mph zone on Goatmill Road in Dowlais on August 4 last year.

He pleaded guilty, and was fined £146 at Cardiff Magistrates' Court on Monday, February 14.

James was also ordered to pay £34 to fund victim services, and costs of £90. He also had three points added to his licence.

DAVID FRANCIS MCSWEENEY, 34, of Holly Lodge Road in Croesyceiliog, was ordered to pay £552 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he admitted failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points at Cardiff Magistrates' Court on Friday, February 25.