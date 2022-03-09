CALLS have been made to install CCTV cameras on a mountain road after tyres were found dumped there for the second time in as many weeks.

Two large piles of tyres now lie along the single-track road along Machen mountain, near Wattsville in Caerphilly County Borough.

Wattsville resident Rob Eden spotted the fly-tipping and is urging the council to consider increased surveillance in the area.

“Why doesn’t the council put up CCTV cameras at either end of the road to capture all vehicles going up and down there at night?” he said.

“There’s got to be a large van’s worth of tyres dumped up there now – and it would have to be a large vehicle to get rid of them all in one go.”

Mr Eden has suggested that those responsible for the fly-tipping must be operating locally after repeated incidents in the same location.

It's a little over a week since the first bunch of tyres were dumped on Machen mountain above Wattsville. (Picture: Rob Eden)

“It must be a fairly local business that’s doing this – or they are paying for someone to get rid of these tyres.

“This is going to cost the council a lot to clear up now and it’s not like they’re even hidden away – they’ve been dumped literally just off the road and are in plain sight.”

Machen mountain has a long history of issues with fly-tipping along its common areas – despite the council working alongside local groups to try and resolve the problem.

Cameras were installed in the Bassaleg area of Newport – which has a number of rural lanes – to deter opportunistic fly-tippers from dumping waste there.

The tyres were dumped just off the mountain road. (Picture: Rob Eden)

Last year it was revealed that councils in Gwent forked out a huge £400,000 last year to clean up nuisance fly-tipping.

And it seems that the issue is only on the increase – with each of the five council areas in Gwent recording a rise in incidents last year, compared with the previous 12 months.

Caerphilly County Borough Council has been approached for comment.