PEOPLE in Newport will show their solidarity with the people of Ukraine amid Russia’s invasion of the country at a rally this weekend.

Crowds are expected to gather outside the Westgate Hotel in the city centre on Sunday, March 13, to denounce to ongoing war triggered by Russian president Vladimir Putin.

The rally, which has been organised by Newport residents, will begin at 5pm and will feature a range of speakers outside the hotel, which has been the scene of a huge effort to sort and ship donations for those fleeing the crisis in Ukraine.

It will be the second demonstration in the area in support of the people of Ukraine, after a similar rally was held in Abergavenny last Saturday.

Volunteers at the Westgate Hotel in Newport sort donated items to send to Poland for Ukrainian refugees.

One of the organisers, Deb Jones, said: “I have lived in Newport all my life, a city with a big heart. There is a massive wave of sympathy throughout the city for the people of Ukraine and collection points to help refugees have been overflowing.

"We want this rally to leave no doubt about Newport's solidarity with the people of Ukraine."

Fellow organiser Steve Crooks added: “The people of Ukraine are fighting for their freedom and for democracy. Newport has a proud history in the struggle to establish democracy.

A protest was recently held in Abergavenny to denounce Russia's actions in Ukraine.

“This rally is a public demonstration of the city's support for them in their fight. It is also to show that Newport will welcome those seeking refuge from the fighting.

“There are thousands of people across Wales who would welcome Ukrainian refugees into their homes, and they should be allowed to do so."

A range of speakers have been invited and yet to be confirmed. Those attending are encouraged to bring flags and wear to wear the Ukrainian colours of blue and yellow to show their support.