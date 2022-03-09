BLAENAU Gwent stands in solidarity with the people of Ukraine in their hour of need.

At a meeting of Blaenau Gwent County Borough Council on Wednesday, March 9, council leader Cllr Nigel Daniels spoke of the “horrendous” situation in Ukraine, as well as what was being organised in Wales to help refugees.

Cllr Daniels said: “The unprovoked invasion of Ukraine continues to escalate, as does the appalling dire humanitarian crisis that’s resulted in the displacement of a million people in the first seven days, now two million after two weeks.

“This exodus is anticipated to continue while the war persists.

“Our thoughts are with everyone affected by this situation, and you will have seen last week that the General Offices were lit up in the colours of the Ukraine national flag to show our solidarity with its people.”

Cllr Daniels told councillors that Welsh Local Government (WLGA) representatives had met with the Welsh Government to “explore options” to ensure support can be provided to Ukrainian citizens when they start arriving in the UK.

He added that the leader of the WLGA – Cllr Andrew Morgan of Rhondda Cynon Taf – has written to prime minister Boris Johnson and home secretary Priti Patel on behalf of the 22 Welsh local authorities “expressing concern that the UK refugee resettlement process is too complex, narrow and restrictive.”

Cllr Daniels added that this was “unlike our European neighbours who have moved at speed and streamlined their processes and relaxed rules.”

Cllr Daniels told councillors that the UK Government was being asked to “urgently reconsider” its position.

Cllr Daniels added that social services portfolio holder Cllr John Mason would hold a meeting of the resettlement working group on March 14.

This would be to discuss the latest position regarding the local arrangements and preparations for the possible resettlement of people in Blaenau Gwent

Cllr Daniels said: “The council will continue to work with key agencies at national and local level to keep matters under close review and respond as best we can.”

“We’ve also seen huge generosity from the Welsh public, and indeed people and organisations here in Blaenau Gwent, and I offer sincere thanks to each and every person who has made a contribution so far.”

He explained that donation of physical goods presented “logistical difficulties” and urged people who want to make a financial donation to the Disaster Emergency Committee – Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal.

Cllr Daniels added that Greater Gwent Pension fund had a 0.19 per cent or £7.14 million “exposure to Russian markets” and that the Welsh Pensions Partnership had made a “strong statement of intent” to pull investment out of Russia as soon as possible.

Under the direction of council chairman Cllr Julie Holt, councillors then held a minute’s silence to show solidarity and also think of those who had lost their lives and livelihoods in Ukraine.

To donate to the appeal, visit: https://www.dec.org.uk/appeal/ukraine-humanitarian-appeal