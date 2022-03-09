TWO people have been charged after a boy was tragically killed in a dog attack in Caerphilly last year.

Jack Lis, 10, died on November 8 last year after he was attacked by a dog when visiting a friend’s home.

A 28-year-old woman and a 19-year-old man, both from the Caerphilly area, were arrested on suspicion of being in the charge of a dog dangerously out of control causing injury resulting in death.

Both have now been charged with these offences. They have both been released on bail and are due to appear at Newport Magistrates Court on April 7.

The 19-year-old has also been charged with a further five offences between November 4 and November 7, 2021.

These include two counts of being the owner or person in charge of a dog dangerously out of control causing injury, as well as three counts of being the owner or person in charge of a dog dangerously out of control where no injury was caused.

Temporary Assistant Chief Constable Mark Hobrough said: “The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) has authorised charges for two people who were previously arrested on suspicion of the offence of being in charge of a dog dangerously out of control causing injury resulting in death.

“The CPS reminds all concerned that criminal proceedings are active and all the defendants have a right to a fair trial.

“It is extremely important that there should be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online which could in any way prejudice these proceedings.

“This development does not also mean that our investigation has concluded; it is still active, and we will speak any other person of interest as our enquiries into this matter continue.

“Since we started this investigation in November, there has been significant interest about this in our communities.

“It is vital that people continue to think about how their social media comments or posts could impact an ongoing investigation, and Jack's grieving family.

“Once again, my condolences and thoughts are with Jack’s family, friends, school friends and everyone affected by this within the community.”

A man from the Mountain Ash area, 35, attended voluntarily in relation to an offence of being in charge of a dog dangerously out of control causing injury resulting in death. He was later released.

Two men from the Caerphilly area, both aged 18, were arrested on suspicion of being in charge of a dog dangerously out of control causing injury resulting in death. Both were released without charge.