NEWPORT, and the wider Gwent area is quite a wide region, and like anywhere, accidents and emergencies happen.

Fortunately, there are a group of people ready and waiting to drop what they are doing, should they ever get the call for assistance.

While it sounds like we’re describing superheroes, there is an argument to be made that we’re talking about the real-life equivalent – firefighters.

The region is home to many fire stations, but many operate on an on-call basis.

This means that the men and women who are tasked with putting out fires and pulling people from car crashes, could have been doing all manner of activities when the initial 999 call came in.

Around 33 per cent of the South Wales Fire and Rescue Service’s operational team work on an on-call basis, and mainly in the smaller and rural stations.

Examples of people who currently fit the bill include builders, consultants, stay-at-home parents, administrators, factory workers, care workers, students and people not currently in full time employment.

Essentially, anyone who works in an environment where they would be able to stop what they were doing on a moment’s notice to help out, is encouraged to consider the possibility.

And, at this time, a number of Gwent stations are recruiting.

Firefighter vacancies in Gwent

At this time, the South Wales Fire and Rescue Service is “particularly interested in applicants that can provide cover between 9am and 5pm, Monday to Friday”.

They are accepting applicants at the following stations:

Abergavenny

Rhymney

Risca

Brynmawr

Abertillery

Blaenavon

Chepstow

Aberbargoed

Caerphilly

Caldicot

Usk

How much does it pay, what else you need to know

On-call firefighters in South Wales are required to commit to provide a specified number of hours per week.

There are said to be a number of contracts available, depending on the number of hours that a person can commit to.

According to pay scales, a trainee on-call firefighter will be paid £3,922, which increases after training and competencies are passed.

Firefighters in these roles can expect to deal with the following incidents:

Tackling property fires

Grass and farmland fires

Road traffic collisions

Chemical spills

Animal rescues

Water rescue

Floods

Medical emergencies

More information, including how to apply, can be found here.