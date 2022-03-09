TWO drug dealers who took over a vulnerable woman’s flat to sell heroin and crack cocaine have been jailed.

Joshua Aspell, 25, of Bryn Bevan, Newport and Michael Brace, 30, of no fixed abode, moved from Gwent to traffic class A drugs in Llanelli.

Dyfed-Powys Police raided the flat they were using in January.

A force spokesperson said: “During a search of the property, which they had cuckooed, officers found two golf ball-sized clingfilm wraps containing smaller deals, leading to the arrest of both men.

“Officers also found more than £970 in cash, weighing scales and a mobile phone with a number known to be used for significant drug supply in the area.

MORE NEWS

“Tests later revealed one of the packages contained heroin and the other crack cocaine.

"The total amount of class A drugs seized had a potential street value and £4,220.

"Evidence, including phone records, allowed police to show their drug dealing went well beyond this."

At Swansea Crown Court, Aspell was jailed for five years and 11 months and Brace locked up for four years.

They both pleaded guilty to drug supply charges.

After the sentence, Detective Inspector Rhys Jones said: “This is a positive result for our force as we continue to disrupt county lines operations in our area.

“Aspell and Brace were arrested in January and a matter of weeks later are beginning prison sentences having spent the time since their arrest on remand.

“Both of these men are from the Newport area and have no ties to Llanelli, so they came down here with the sole purpose of spreading misery through the sale of drugs.

“With good police work we were able to put an end to that.

“Aspell and Brace initially entered not guilty pleas but based on the volume of evidence against them they both changed their pleas to guilty.”