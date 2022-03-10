HERE is a round-up of the public notices which have appeared in the South Wales Argus over the last week.
- JME Transport and Distribution Ltd of Fraser Place, Manchester, is applying for a Goods Vehicle Operator’s Licence to use Walls Truck Services, Newport, as an operating centre for six goods vehicles and 10 trailers.
- Caerphilly County Borough Council has received notice that a planning application for The Sawmills, Clifton Street, Rogerstone, is to be made by Mr J Norvill for change of use of the existing site and buildings to mixed use B1, B2, B8, D2 and SUI generis.
- Andy Payne trading as Truck Support Ltd of City Market Site, Newport, is applying to change an existing Goods Vehicle Operator’s Licence to add an operating centre to keep four goods vehicles and four trailers at Penmaen Wharf, Uskway, Newport.
Newport City Council has received the following planning applications in regards to listed buildings and conservation areas:
- Change of use of hot food takeaway outlet with ancillary office and storage accommodation at first floor to single two bedroom dwelling including a first floor rear extension containing bedroom at 95 Dolphin St.
- Change of use of land from agricultural to residential affecting PRoW 389/35/1 at Woodview, Belmont Hill, Caerleon.
- Provision of covered seating area to High Street frontage of market and seating to Upper Dock Street frontage market at land next to 25 High Street, Newport.
- Proposed change of use of mezzanine floor from solely B1 office space to a mixed use space comprising use classes A1, A3, B1, D1 and D2 at Newport Provisions Market, High Street, Newport.
- Listed building consent for replacement of upvc door to roof with new timber unit, replacement of four Velux rooflights with conservation rooflights and adjustments to oriel bay window at Fields House, 18 Fields Park Avenue.
- Change of use of four-bedroom house to two two-bedroom flats at 81 Llanthewy Road.
