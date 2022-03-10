TRADING Standards officers in Newport are investigating an alleged unlicensed dog breeding operation in the city.
According to a council report, officers conducted a raid in the city on February 4, recovering breeding dogs and puppies.
Assets alleged to belong to members of the operation have also been seized.
Investigations into what was described as a "suspected unlicensed dog breeder" are ongoing.
The report, presented to Newport City Council's cabinet on Wednesday, said the February 4 incident involved "the execution of a warrant" on the alleged breeder "following a lengthy investigation".
The raid involved a total of "20 officers" including members of the council's Trading Standards team, as well as "enforcement partners".
Some 26 dogs were recovered from the premises during the incident, including breeding bitches and puppies".
"They are now being cared for at an animal rescue," the council report read. "Assets... to the value of £0.5 million, were frozen pending ongoing investigations."
