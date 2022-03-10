WITH this week’s International Women’s Day celebrating the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women across the globe, we’ve compiled our own 100 Amazing Women of Gwent.

We are shining a light on 20 of the list every day this week, with our celebrations culminating in an informal networking lunch in Newport tomorrow.

South Wales Argus editor Gavin Thompson will host the event, which is being held at the University of South Wales Newport City Campus.

Sponsored by Newport City Council and the University of South Wales, the event will hear from Cllr Jane Mudd, leader of Newport Council, and the university’s Donna Whitehead.

Today’s batch of 20 includes some big hitters from the world of politics, a police chief, successful businesswomen and a Winter Olympian.

Dame Rosemary Butler

Sat in the Senedd’s presiding officer hotseat from 2011 to 2016, Dame Rosemary was among the first set of Assembly Members elected in 1999.

She represented Newport West in Cardiff Bay for 17 years and was a Newport councillor before that, occupying the roles of deputy leader and Mayor of Newport.

Kate Humble

A familiar face on television screens for many years, the presenter, who lives near Monmouth, has featured on a plethora of nature and science shows including the popular Animal Park, Springwatch and Autumnwatch.

After working on Lambing Live, Humble, who was president of the RSPB for four years, and her husband bought a farm in Trellech.

Jayne Bryant

The Labour MS for Newport West was elected to succeed Dame Rosemary Butler in 2016.

She previously worked for late Newport West MP Paul Flynn and chairs the Welsh Assembly’s cross-party groups on diabetes, preventing child sexual abuse and suicide prevention.

The Newport-born politician is also vice-chair for the cross-party group on dementia.

Delyth Jewell

Plaid Cymru MS for South Wales East, appointed following the death of Steffan Lewis in January 2019, she previously worked for Citizens Advice and the charity ActionAid on issues relating to women’s rights and international development.

Mica Moore

Commonwealth Games relay runner and Winter Olympics bobsleigh ace who finished eighth – Great Britain’s women’s best result at a Games – alongside Mica McNeill in Pyeongchang in 2018.

Praised recently for speaking about her decision to leave the British bobsleigh squad ahead of the Games in Beijing.

Writing on social media, Ms Moore, from Newport, said she had a duty to highlight "damaging and offensive behaviour" towards "the BAME community and women".

Pam Kelly

Appointed chief constable of Gwent Police in August 2019.

She began her policing career as a volunteer with the Special Constabulary before joining Dyfed-Powys Police in 1994.

Ms Kelly joined Gwent Police as deputy chief constable in 2017.

Natasha Asghar

The Conservative politician from Newport became the first woman of colour to be elected to the Senedd when she was installed as the regional member for South East Wales last year.

Ms Asghar is the shadow minister for transport and technology and is working passionately to see the creation an all-Wales travel card like the Oyster card in London.

Georgine Titley

Lost her dad Paul to suicide six years ago and has been a huge support to her mother and younger sisters.

In the past few years, she has managed to channel her grief into campaigning tirelessly to raise mental health and suicide awareness, pushing herself to discuss the issue on social media and television.

Sarah Davies

Founder of Ffions Gift, a charity set-up in memory of her daughter Ffion which has helped so many struggling families and raised the awareness of Edwards Syndrome.

During pregnancy it was discovered that Ffion had Edwards Syndrome, the second most common chromosome disorder to Downs Syndrome yet one the public know very little about.

Jess Morden

The Labour MP was first elected for Newport East in 2005 – the first woman to be elected as an MP in south-east Wales.

Former general secretary of Welsh Labour, she was key in organising several of the campaigns in the 1997 General Election.

Helen Tennant

A qualified counsellor who runs Fresh Counselling Newport.

Over the last 10 years, she has helped more than 500 clients improve their mental health and cope with a multitude of different issues.

Her work has directly impacted the lives of lots of people for good and her kindness and generosity in helping others is truly inspirational.

Hayley Thomas

Works tirelessly for the homeless and disadvantaged families by running the Helping Caring Team (HCT) charity.

Before the pandemic, the ‘Pink Ladies’ were feeding and providing everyday essentials to 40-70 people four days a week.

Ms Thomas, who has a young family herself, and her team have had to work even harder during the pandemic.

Gaynor Smith

Has worked tirelessly for the animals rescued by the RSPCA for many years.

An unsung hero, she is incredibly knowledgeable about cats and really cares about her work.

Spent years looking after neglected and abused animals, giving them her time, love and patience, and looks after a team of fosterers.

Donna Dunn

Daughter Emily Clark founded the charity Remission Possible which encouraged hundreds of people to sign up to the bone marrow register.

Tragically, Emily died six years ago and Donna and her family continue to raise funds and awareness as part of Emily’s legacy.

Laura Tenison

Founder of boutique mother and baby brand Jojo Maman Bebe, which was set-up nearly 30 years ago.

Launched from a tiny office in London with stock stored in a disused carpenter’s workshop in Pontypool, Jojo Maman Bebe has gone on to achieve worldwide success.

Angela Jones

Known as ‘the wild woman of the Wye’, this wild swimmer and adventurer is a campaigner for cleaner rivers, particularly her beloved River Wye.

Started her own business which gives people the chance to experience the adventures she has been enjoying for most of her life.

Lynne Neagle

The Labour MS for Torfaen since 1999, Ms Neagle worked in the voluntary sector for the likes of Shelter Cymru, Mind and Citizens Advice before turning to politics.

Appointed the deputy minister for mental health and wellbeing last May, her political interests include health, housing, social services, Europe and the future of the valleys in south Wales.

Jane Mudd

Appointed as Newport City Council’s new leader in November 2019, the Labour party member was previously a Malpas ward councillor and served as cabinet member for regeneration and housing.

Debbie Wilcox

Baroness Wilcox of Newport is a former leader of Newport City Council who was made a Labour life peer in 2019.

Having started off in teaching, she was appointed cabinet member for education and young people in 2004, a role she held until 2016, and she is a former cabinet member for leisure and culture.

Hannah Williams

CFO of Rogerstone brewery Tiny Rebel, which celebrates its 10th anniversary this year.

Mrs Williams’ husband Gareth started the business with Bradley Cummings in a St Brides garage a decade ago.