COULD you bring life back to this Newport pub?

Stonegate Group, which owns Riverside Sports Bar and Kitchen in Clarence Place near the River Usk, is "actively recruiting" for an "experienced publican" to run the venue.

The company says candidates should be passionate about live music and sports and able to provide a pub food menu, with the company hoping to "reopen [Riverside Sports Bar and Kitchen] as soon as possible.”

(Picture: Stonegate Pub Partners)

Located near Newport city centre and Rodney Parade, Riverside Sports Bar and Kitchen can accomodate up to 250 people in the open plan space.

An overview of the venue states:

“The offering is centred around good quality food and drink - targeting shoppers and office workers in the daytime, with live sport and live entertainment in the evening. “The weekend trade benefits hugely with local sporting events with fans coming from across the country followed by live bands and tribute acts making the Riverside Sports Bar and Kitchen the most vibrant part of Newport City centre.”

The open plan building includes a large bar, and panoramic windows around the edge of two walls. There is sporting memorabilia decorating the property, and an outdoor patio.

Other facilities at the venue include:

Entertainment

(Picture: Stonegate Pub Partners)

There are 10 TV screens throughout the pub, ideal for watching sports, and pub games including pool.

Live music facilities

Capacity for live music includes raised seating areas, with a DJ booth and an area to accommodate live bands and entertainment.

A commercial kitchen

Located behind the bar, the trade kitchen is ideal for preparing and cooking pub food, including for sporting events and Sunday lunches.

A beer garden

(Picture: Stonegate Pub Partners)

Accessible through a side door and covered by a fixed shelter, there is seating for around 20 people, which overlooks the River Usk and Newport Castle.

Living accomodation

The building has "large" private accomodation which has been full refurbished. This includes:

Three private bedrooms;

A lounge;

A bathroom;

A kitchen diner.

Plus, at the rear there is a car park with space for four vehicles for the publican to use.

Think you're up for it? Find out more at https://bit.ly/3sWosqT