A WOMAN from Cwmbran says she is “living in hell” in a housing complex, which she claims is over-run with rats, flies, and animal faeces.

Patricia Mountjoy moved into the block of six flats owned by Melin Homes on the recently developed Edlogan Wharf estate two years ago.

Since then, Ms Mountjoy has accused the housing association of turning a blind eye to what she describes as terrible living conditions.

What appear to be rabbit droppings on the floor of the communal stairway in the flat block. (Picture: Patricia Mountjoy)

“When I moved in here, I thought that it was brilliant as they were newly built,” Ms Mountjoy told the Argus.

“But since then, it’s been anything but – one of my neighbours moved out within six months of being there and the problems have just got worse.

“We’ve got animal droppings from what looks like to be a rabbit in the communal stairway – there’s flies everywhere and the situation with rats is beyond.”

Ms Mountjoy says her flat is also infested with flies, which she believes is from rubbish that has been left next to the bin shed.

Ms Mountjoy says her flat is infested with flies which are rife throughout the whole building. (Picture: Patricia Mountjoy)

“The whole block is covered in flies,” she added.

“They're all in the stairway and now they’re even in my flat – I’ve fought off swarms of flies to get into my flat on a few occasions – I’m living in hell, it’s disgusting.”

Rats are also believed to be festering in the dumped rubbish and have chewed through insulation in the nearby bin shed, Ms Mountjoy says.

“The number of rats is ridiculous – I see them all the time and it’s because of the rubbish that is just left dumped outside the bin shed," she said.

“They’re in the bin shed as well and they’ve chewed through so much in there.”

Black bin bags are left outside the bin store are attracting rats, Ms Mountjoy says. (Picture: Patricia Mountjoy)

The situation is also taking its toll on Ms Mountjoy’s mental health.

“I’m stressed all the time,” she said.

“It’s not fair on myself that I have to live in this – my work is suffering because of it and Melin Homes don’t seem to want to help me at all.

"I'm the only one that is actually trying my best to clean the place at the moment."

Rats have reportedly chewed through the insulation in the bin store. (Picture: Patricia Mountjoy)

Ms Mountjoy is now considering legal action if Melin Homes does not address her concerns.

A spokesperson for Melin Homes said: "We were called yesterday by one of our residents to alert us to the waste left outside the properties. Previously to the call, we had not be telephoned or contacted by any other residents.

"We act promptly in situations like this as we appreciate that they can have health and safety implications for our residents.

"We have sent staff to clear and clean the outside bin stores today and have contacted our resident to ensure they know the situation is being dealt with."