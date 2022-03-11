A NEW tourism project spearheaded by Transport for Wales has been launched.

The project, called Wales on Rails, is intended to get more people to travel to Wales using the national rail network, heriage railways and buses.

Transport for Wales’s Community Rail Partnerships and Visit Wales have jointly funded the new initiative which highlights travel to key tourist locations in Wales.

A website has been launched at www.walesonrails.co.uk, with a selection of themes for trips, including 'fantastic food', 'awesome adventures', 'heroic heritage', 'glorious gardens' and 'obtainable outdoors'.

There is also an option to choose trips that are accessible to all.

James Price, Transport for Wales CEO said: “Wales on Rails brings together our Wales and Borders rail network, 12 heritage and steam railways, and our bus routes, offering people the chance to use this sustainable transport network to travel around the country to a range of tourist attractions.

"It’s not only a safe and sustainable way to travel around Wales but the journeys themselves are a major part of the attraction, as some of our rail routes are the most scenic in the world.

"This project is another example of the importance of our Community Rail Partnerships at TfW and how they are working collaboratively to bring social and economic benefits to the communities we serve."

The project is being managed by the Great Little Trains of Wales, a partnership promoting the 12 heritage railways in Wales and supported by 5 Community Rail Partnerships.

David Jones, Bala Lake Railway general manager and chair of Great Little Trains of Wales said: "Wales has some of the most scenic railways in the world.

"As we start to travel more, it would be great if people would consider visiting Wales in a sustainable way and make public transport part of their visit or their main reason to visit Wales."

Hugh Evans, head of Community Rail at TfW said: "This has been an exciting collaboration between Great Little Trains of Wales and our Community Rail Partnerships.

"A big thanks to all involved and we look forward to delivering more exciting projects across Wales and the borders."