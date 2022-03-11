A ROUND-UP of recent cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court.

MARK ADRIAN MILKINS, 47, of Commercial Street, Abertillery, was jailed for 16 weeks after he pleaded guilty to drink driving with 138 milligrams of alcohol in 100 millilitres of urine on Rectory Road, Swffryd, and stealing a Ford Focus worth £3,299 from Grovesend Garage, Thornbury, near Bristol, on July 23, 2021.

He was ordered to pay a £128 surcharge.

JOSHUA MEREDITH, 22, of Hereford Road, Abergavenny, was banned from driving for two years for riding an electric scooter without insurance on the A40 Park Road on July 24, 2021.

He was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

BENJAMIN DAVIES, 18, of Firs Road, Caldicot, was ordered to pay £313 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on Dancing Hill, Magor, on August 17, 2021.

His driving record was endorsed with eight points.

JAKE EVAN STEPHEN FLETCHER, 26, of Bro Ger-y-Nant, Caerphilly, was conditionally discharged for 18 months after he admitted assault by beating.

He was ordered to pay £107 in costs and a surcharge.

DANIEL ERIC BOWDEN, 33, of Elm Street, Aberbargoed, Caerphilly, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

RHYS DEAN COLYER, 30, of Glan Yr Afon, Rhymney, Caerphilly, was ordered to pay £256 in a fine and costs for driving without insurance on the M4 at junction 28, Newport, on August 22, 2021.

His driving record was endorsed with eight points.

ALAN POTTER, 40, of High Street, Pengam, near Blackwood, was ordered to pay £244 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on Bridge Street, Newbridge, on August 18, 2021.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

STEPHEN LIGHT, 64, of Heol Aneurin, Penyrheol, Caerphilly, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

SAMANTHA RAWBONE, 45, of Marlborough Road, Greenmeadow, Cwmbran, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

ALAN RICHARDS, 57, of Sherbourne Road, Sebastopol, Pontypool, was ordered to pay £298 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on Kingsway, Newport, on August 18, 2021.

His driving record was endorsed with eight points.