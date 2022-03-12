THESE six defendants were recently handed prison sentences for crimes like causing death by dangerous driving, robbery, drug dealing and wounding with intent.

We look at their cases.

Andrew Vowles

A man killed his mother-of-four girlfriend when he drove his car off an overpass while nearly five times the drug driving limit.

Andrew Vowles, 35, from Caerphilly, was high on cocaine when he crashed his Volkswagen Golf with 28-year-old Danielle Andrews next to him in the passenger seat.

Vowles, of Pwll yr Allt, Tir-y-Berth, pleaded guilty to causing death by dangerous driving and was jailed for six years and six months.

Trevor Liston Smith

A drug dealer who has spent his life in and out of prison is back there after being caught hiding crack cocaine inside a coffee table.

Trevor Liston Smith, 57, from Newport, also had more than £30,000 in a holdall when police officers raided his home in the summer of 2020.

The defendant was found guilty by a jury following a trial of possession of class A drugs with intent to supply.

Smith was jailed for six years and is due to face a Proceeds of Crime Act hearing later this year.

Lucien Marshall

A teenager who dragged a taxi driver from his cab and threatened him with a bottle during a terrifying robbery has been locked up.

Lucien Marshall, 19, targeted Ijaz Ali in Newport when he was his passenger.

He was sent to a young offender institution for two years and 10 months.

Andrew Evans

A third-strike drug dealer was caught trading cocaine and cannabis at an M4 services where he was staying at a nearby hotel.

Andrew Evans, 35, from Cardiff, was arrested at Magor services off the motorway in Monmouthshire just before Christmas.

He was jailed for five years and seven months.

Ryan Beckett

A drug dealer was caught when he was with his new girlfriend after police linked the car they were travelling in to the supply of cocaine.

Ryan Beckett, 29, was arrested in his hometown Cwmbran when officers were on patrol in the summer of 2020.

He was jailed for 30 months.

Joshua Jones

A shopper was slashed with a machete by a thug during a trip to a busy town centre.

Luke Phillips was subjected to the horrific attack by Joshua Jones when he was with his family in Cwmbran in the middle of the day.

The defendant, 28, of Maesglas Crescent, Newport, pleaded guilty to wounding with intent and possession of a bladed article in public.

Jones was jailed for 10 years.