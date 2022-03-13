NEWPORT is a city with a rich history and – despite what some critics may say – has plenty to be proud about.

We want to know what you think are some of the best things to come out of Newport.

Could it be that the city is home to Wales’ first ballet company – Ballet Cymru in Rogerstone – which has celebrated international success and won numerous award? Or the numerous theatres and galleries within the city, contributing to Newport’s culture?

Or perhaps some of Newport’s history? The Chartists who fought for our freedom, resulting in the last large-scale armed protest in the Britain – the Newport Rising – on November 4, 1839? The docks which once connected the city with the wider world – giving Newport global recognition?

Maybe it’s the award-winning food venues scattered throughout the city? Gem 42, which was recently the first restaurant in Newport to be awarded three AA rosettes?

There's also New Lahore, which opened in 1961 and is the oldest established Indian restaurant in Newport; Beth’s Bakes which often sees people queuing up to get their sugar fix; and many, many more.

What about the sports scene in the city? The city has plenty of rugby heritage. It is home to football team Newport County who – under former manager Michael Flynn – escaped relegation in 2017 and have gone on to celebrate victories and defeats.

Or could it be the diverse music scene – past and present? Along with a huge array of local artists and venues for them to perform, there are some famous faces from the city. It has association with Goldie Lookin Chain, Skindred, Feeder, The Black, and The Darling Buds, among others.

Let us know in the comments what you think is the best thing, or things, to come out of Newport.