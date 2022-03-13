KIND-HEARTED colleagues of a Gwent fashion store manager with a boundless passion for life raised thousands of pounds in her memory after she lost her courageous battle against cancer.

Karen Britton, who passed away aged 54, was manager at the Blackwood branch of New Look. She amazed workmates with her vitality as she bravely fought the illness in the final months of her life.

The married mum of one, who lived in Caerphilly and had worked at New Look for three decades, was known by generations of customers who she served over the years.

Current holding store manager Laura Evans joined with work colleagues to wear pink and to reflect on the life of their 'inspirational and supportive' colleague.

Laura said: "During Karen's battle with cancer she became even more of an inspiration to everyone who knew her. Karen was always thinking of others more than herself and continued to spread positivity, even during her most difficult time."

Such was the love and respect for Karen that a charity event was staged by the South Wales New Look team in memory of her.

Laura said: "Together, and along with the kindness of our customers and support from New Look, we managed to raise £3,825 which we've donated to St David's Hospice Care in Karen's memory. We thought it a wonderful way to honour a remarkable lady who touched us all with her kindness and passion for life."

Beth Harrington, of St David's Hospice Care, said: "The hospice looked after Karen in her final weeks in December, over the Christmas period at the end of last year.

"We were moved and touched to be contacted by her work colleagues afterwards to say that they wanted to make a donation to the hospice in Karen's memory and in recognition of the care Karen had received from the hospice."