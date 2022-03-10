THE BBC has announced who will be representing the UK at this year's Eurovision contestant. 

TikTok star Sam Ryder has been named the national performer and is set to sing his hit viral song SPACE MAN.

The singer-songwriter will take to the stage in Italy after rock band Måneskin took the crown in 2021 with their hit song Zitti e buoni.

Sam Ryder has over 12 million followers and 100 million likes on TikTok and is currently the most followed UK music artist on the platform.

SPACE MAN was written by Ryder, Grammy-winning songwriter Amy Wadge and Max Wolfgang. 

The exciting news was announced on BBC Radio 1 on the Greg James breakfast show by Scott Mill, who had previously featured the song as his 'song of the week'.

Back in 2020 when the country entered a national lockdown, Sam uploaded his first cover of the some If I Ain't Got You and caught the attention of global stars Justin Bieber and Alicia Keys. 

Ryder signed to Parlophone which is one of the world's most prestigious labels and released his debut EP in 202 and so far has gained over 100 million global streams.

The Eurovision Song Contest Grand Final will be broadcast on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on Saturday, May 14, at 8pm.